Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Hawks matchup

ATLANTA – On the heels of sweeping a three-game homestand, the Grizzlies (28-40) hit the road Wednesday looking to extend their longest winning streak since November when they face the Hawks (23-45) at State Farm Arena.

Bear Necessities is a game-day spotlight on some Grizzlies notes of note to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

The Grizzlies and Hawks wrap up their two-game regular season series Tuesday, with Memphis seeking a sweep after defeating Atlanta 131-117 in the Oct. 19 home opener at FedExForum. The Grizzlies’ two leading scorers from that victory aren’t available this time around. Garrett Temple , who was traded to the Clippers on Feb. 7, scored a season-high 30 in that game against the Hawks and rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. , sidelined the past month with a thigh bruise, scored 24 off the bench. The home team has won each of the past three games in the matchup.

, who was traded to the Clippers on Feb. 7, scored a season-high 30 in that game against the Hawks and rookie , sidelined the past month with a thigh bruise, scored 24 off the bench. The home team has won each of the past three games in the matchup. Grizzlies guard and reigning Western Conference player of the week Mike Conley has averaged 31.3 points and 7.7 assists while shooting 57.4 percent overall and 55.6 percent on threes during the team’s three-game win streak. The 94 total points Conley has scored in the victories over Portland, Utah and Orlando represent the highest three-game scoring total in his 12-year NBA career. The game against the Hawks pits the NBA’s top two fourth quarter scorers since the All-Star break, with Conley and Atlanta rookie point guard Trae Young tied at 10.1 points a game in the final frame over that stretch.

Memphis has won four of its last five games and has a 5-4 mark since the All-Star break. In that span, the Grizzlies have posted a net rating of plus-4.8, which is fourth-best in the NBA. They also have the league's best defensive rating at 102.1 since the break. Statistically, the Grizzlies are in the midst of their most productive and efficient stretch of the season on both sides of the ball over a nine-game period.

The Hawks, meanwhile, have been on a surge of their own. Since the All-Star break, the Hawks lead the NBA in points per game (122.5), total three-pointers made (159), total points scored (1,225) and ranks tied for second in rebounds per game (51.0). A lot of that has to do with Young’s prolific stretch. The fifth overall pick in last year’s draft, Young ranks second in the league since the break in made free throws (76) and total assists (90), and is sixth in both total points (261) and made threes (29).

The Grizzlies are listing Kyle Anderson (shoulder), Dillon Brooks (toe surgery) and Jackson (thigh bruise) as out, with everyone else available for Wednesday’s game. The Hawks are listing Miles Plumlee (knee), Alex Poythress (ankle) and Omari Spellman (ankle) as out.

For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes