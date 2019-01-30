Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Timberwolves matchup

MINNEAPOLIS - The Grizzlies (20-31) open a three-game trip in frigid Minnesota, where minus-28 degree temperatures set the scene for Wednesday’s game against the Timberwolves (24-26) at the Target Center.

Bear Necessities is a game-day spotlight on some Grizzlies notes of note to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

The Grizzlies are looking to snap a seven-game road losing streak and pick up their first win away from home since a 107-99 victory over LeBron James and the Lakers on Dec. 23. Memphis has dropped 11 of its last 12 on the road, and follows Wednesday’s game with stops to face Charlotte on Friday and New York on Sunday. Among the Grizzlies’ eight road wins this season is a 100-87 victory on Nov. 18 against the Timberwolves.

For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes