Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Thunder matchup

MEMPHIS – The Grizzlies (29-44) continue a hectic stretch of four games in six nights on Monday when Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder (43-30) visit FedExForum.

Bear Necessities is a game-day spotlight on some Grizzlies notes of note to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

The Grizzlies will try to snap a nine-game losing streak against the Thunder when the teams meet for the third and final time this season. OKC won the first two games at home, beating shorthanded Memphis 117-95 just after the Feb. 7 trade deadline, and followed with a 99-95 victory on March 3, when the Thunder were without Paul George and the Grizzlies were missing Mike Conley . The Grizzlies are coming off back-to-back losses on Friday in Orlando and Saturday at home to the Timberwolves. They wrap up the stretch with a fourth game in six nights on Wednesday at home against Golden State.

The Grizzlies are listing Kyle Anderson (shoulder), Dillon Brooks (toe surgery), Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh bruise), Avery Bradley (shin) and C.J. Miles (foot) as out. Joakim Noah (knee) is listed as doubtful and Conley (thigh) is questionable. The Thunder are listing Andre Roberson (knee) as out against the Grizzlies.

For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes