Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Nets matchup

MEMPHIS - The Grizzlies (18-19) wrap up a two-game homestand on Friday looking to snap a three-game losing streak when they face the Nets (18-21) at FedExForum.

Bear Necessities is a game-day spotlight on some Grizzlies notes of note to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

The Grizzlies will play their first game after completing a three-player trade Thursday night that sent swingmen Wayne Selden , MarShon Brooks and two future second-round picks to the Chicago Bulls for guard Justin Holiday . The seven-year veteran started 38 games this season for the Bulls and ranks sixth in the NBA in total steals (67) and is eighth overall in three-pointers made (97). Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Holiday is not likely to play Friday, but will soon factor in the rotation.

Both the Grizzlies and Nets are on track to be two of the most improved teams in the league from last season. The Nets are coming off a 28-54 finish, and didn’t get their 18th victory of that season until Jan. 21. The Grizzlies went 22-60 a season ago, and didn’t get their 18th win until Jan. 29. The Nets enter Friday a half-game out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the East standings, and the Grizzlies are tied for 10th in the West and sit 1½ games out of eighth place.

Memphis emerged from Friday morning’s shootaround with only Chandler Parsons (return from injury management) listed as out on its injury report. Mike Conley (left shoulder soreness) participated in shootaround and indicated he will play against the Nets. Brooklyn is expected to be without Allen Crabbe (knee), Caris LeVert (foot) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (hip) on Friday.

