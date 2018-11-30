Bear Necessities: Key notes, numbers and trends entering Grizzlies-Nets matchup

BROOKLYN- The Grizzlies (12-8) look to snap their longest losing streak of the season when they open a two-game Eastern Conference swing against the Nets (8-14) on Friday at Barclays Center.

Bear Necessities is a game-day spotlight on some Grizzlies notes of note to stay informed entering tonight's matchup.

Here are a few things to watch:

The Southwest Division-leading Grizzlies aim to end to a season-high, three-game losing streak when they visit the Nets. Memphis is embarking on a two-game East Coast road trip that will end Sunday when the Grizzlies wrap up their season series with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Even after allowing a season-high 122 points in Tuesday’s eight-point loss to the Raptors, the Grizzlies still own the NBA's best scoring defense (102.0 points allowed per game). Memphis had held its first 13 November opponents under their season scoring averages until meeting Toronto, which set Memphis opponent season highs for points, field goal percentage (.609), three-pointers made (18) and three-point field goal percentage (.545).

Rookie forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr . is the fourth player in NBA history to reach at least 250 points, 20 steals and 40 blocks within his first 20 career games, joining Hall of Famers David Robinson (1989-90), Patrick Ewing (1985-86) and Bill Walton (1974-75).

The Grizzlies could surpass their total number of Eastern Conference victories from last season (4) with a win over the Nets. A win would also end a three-game losing streak against Brooklyn. Memphis, which is 5-5 through 10 road games this season, also could equal its total road wins (6-35) from last season.

A quarter of the way through the season, the Grizzlies are on pace to set a franchise record for three-point shooting. They are making 10.2 threes per game, an average of one more per contest than during the 2016-17 season, when Memphis made a record-setting 767 treys. Entering the weekend, the Grizzlies ranked sixth in the NBA in three-point percentage (.366), and six players have made at least 15.

For the Grizzlies complete game notes, check here: Grizzlies Game Notes.