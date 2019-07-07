Grizzlies acquire Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee from Hawks

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team has acquired forward Solomon Hill and center Miles Plumlee from the Atlanta Hawks for forward Chandler Parsons.

Hill (6-7, 225) has appeared in 305 regular season games (168 starts) over six seasons with Indiana and New Orleans and owns career averages of 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 22.7 minutes. Originally selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of the University of Arizona, the 28-year-old Los Angeles native recorded 4.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.0 minutes over 44 games (15 starts) with the Pelicans last season.

Plumlee (6-11, 249) has competed in 346 regular season games (168 starts) over seven seasons with Indiana, Phoenix, Milwaukee, Charlotte and Atlanta and holds career averages of 4.9 points and 4.5 rebounds in 16.4 minutes. Initially drafted with the 26th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Duke University, the 30-year-old Fort Wayne, Indiana native registered 4.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.6 minutes in 18 games as a reserve for the Hawks last season.

Parsons (6-10, 230) has appeared in 435 regular season games (369 starts) in eight seasons with Houston, Dallas and Memphis and holds career averages of 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 30.3 minutes. Originally selected with the 38th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of the University of Florida, the 30-year-old Winter Park, Florida native averaged 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 19.8 minutes in 25 games (three starts) for the Grizzlies last season.

