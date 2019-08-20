Cavs Introduce New Wall of Honor Program as Part of 50th Season Celebration

As part of the Cleveland Cavaliers 50th season and the grand opening of the completely transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in 2019-20, the organization will introduce the new Wall of Honor program created to recognize deserving former members of the Cavaliers franchise. The Wall of Honor will serve as a very special tribute to individuals who have made significant contributions to the Cavaliers and played a distinguished, pivotal role in Cavaliers history.

The special inaugural class of the Wall of Honor will feature five members, who will be announced in the near future. Additional details about the related plans, events and activities surrounding the Wall of Honor program and induction will also be announced in the future as the upcoming season approaches.

“The Transformation of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse created a great platform for us to develop a new vision for ways to further embrace our history and to tell the story of our 50 seasons. The Wall of Honor is an important reflection of that and will grow over time as a core element of our desire to showcase and recognize the best of the best,” said Cavs CEO Len Komoroski. “We look forward to celebrating and honoring these special individuals that have played such an integral and impactful role in our past, while helping shape who we are today.”

The Wall of Honor will reside prominently in the new North Atrium area of the FieldHouse’s main concourse. The large 12’x44’ wall will feature a mosaic of custom designed tiles that represent each honoree.

The inaugural Wall of Honor inductees have been selected by a diverse committee made up of longtime Cavaliers staff, broadcasters and Cavalier player legends, who provided decades of perspective and deep understanding and appreciation of the candidates and their respective roles and impact.

The honorees have been chosen based on the following criteria:

Must have been a part of the Cavaliers organization for at least two seasons



Must be retired from playing or working for the Cavaliers organization for at least five seasons

They must also exhibit two or more of the following traits as hallmarks of their tenure with the organization:

Strong personal character that elevated the organization and inspired those around them



Significant community commitment focused on improving the quality of life in and around the City of Cleveland



Standout individual game performance and a competitive impact that improved both the team and their teammates



Be reflective of the “All For One. One For All.” commitment throughout the organization

The Wall of Honor will also immediately include the eight individuals who have previously had their jerseys retired by the Cavaliers: Austin Carr, Brad Daugherty, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Larry Nance Sr., Mark Price, Bobby “Bingo” Smith, Nate Thurmond and Joe Tait (Cavaliers Hall of Fame radio broadcaster).