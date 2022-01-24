Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs vs Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Health & Safety Protocols

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

ANOTHER SNOW DAY GAME

Starting the homestand off with a win on Saturday, the Cavs welcome in the New York Knicks for the first time this season. The Wine & Gold topped the Knicks inside The Garden in early November.

LAST TIME OUT

It was an ugly game at RMFH on Saturday against OKC (37 combined turnovers, 35 combined points in the fourth), but Cleveland grabbed the win to sweep the two-game season series. Three Cavaliers recorded a double-double: Darius Garland with 23 points and 11 assists; Jarrett Allen with 14 points and 13 rebounds; Evan Mobley with 15 points and 17 boards.

Read Saturday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
NYK
28-19
Record
23-24
5th in East
Standing
11th in East
107.2
PPG
104.0
45.3
RPG
45.3
25.4
APG
21.1
4.4
BPG
5.0
7.1
SPG
6.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Kevin Love, Lamar Stevens, Jarrett Allen

Knicks: Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT
  • Luri Markkanen - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT
  • RJ Nembhard - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Rajon Rondo - Right Hamstring Soreness - QUESTIONABLE

    Knicks:

    TBD - Back-to-Back


    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    This three game homestand wraps up on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks before a three day break, followed by a Sunday-Monday back-to-back- at Detroit, home against the Pelicans.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    • Tags
    Cavaliers, Knicks, 1-24-2022 vs Knicks

    Related Content

    Cavaliers

    Knicks

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter