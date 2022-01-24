Cavs vs Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
ANOTHER SNOW DAY GAME
Starting the homestand off with a win on Saturday, the Cavs welcome in the New York Knicks for the first time this season. The Wine & Gold topped the Knicks inside The Garden in early November.
LAST TIME OUT
It was an ugly game at RMFH on Saturday against OKC (37 combined turnovers, 35 combined points in the fourth), but Cleveland grabbed the win to sweep the two-game season series. Three Cavaliers recorded a double-double: Darius Garland with 23 points and 11 assists; Jarrett Allen with 14 points and 13 rebounds; Evan Mobley with 15 points and 17 boards.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Kevin Love, Lamar Stevens, Jarrett Allen
Knicks: Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Knicks:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
This three game homestand wraps up on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks before a three day break, followed by a Sunday-Monday back-to-back- at Detroit, home against the Pelicans.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.