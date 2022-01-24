Cavs vs Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Health & Safety Protocols Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

ANOTHER SNOW DAY GAME

Starting the homestand off with a win on Saturday, the Cavs welcome in the New York Knicks for the first time this season. The Wine & Gold topped the Knicks inside The Garden in early November.

LAST TIME OUT

It was an ugly game at RMFH on Saturday against OKC (37 combined turnovers, 35 combined points in the fourth), but Cleveland grabbed the win to sweep the two-game season series. Three Cavaliers recorded a double-double: Darius Garland with 23 points and 11 assists; Jarrett Allen with 14 points and 13 rebounds; Evan Mobley with 15 points and 17 boards.

Read Saturday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE NYK 28-19 Record 23-24 5th in East Standing 11th in East 107.2 PPG 104.0 45.3 RPG 45.3 25.4 APG 21.1 4.4 BPG 5.0 7.1 SPG 6.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Kevin Love, Lamar Stevens, Jarrett Allen

Knicks: Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT



Luri Markkanen - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT



RJ Nembhard - G-League Two-Way - OUT

