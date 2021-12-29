Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Announces Temporary Mask Requirement for All Events

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will now require that all fans (ages 2 and over) attending events, including Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Monsters games, wear a mask that covers both mouth and nose when inside the venue and in their seats unless actively eating or drinking. The mask requirement goes into effect starting this Friday, December 31st for the Cavs vs. Atlanta Hawks game at 7:30 p.m.

Neck gaiters, bandanas and masks with valves or vents do not meet health and safety standards and will not be permitted. If a guest does not have an approved mask at time of entry, a mask will be provided at no cost.

The decision to implement the requirement is a result of continued monitoring of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Cuyahoga County and throughout the country in conjunction with close consultation with local health experts. The mask requirement is currently scheduled to be in effect through January 31, 2022.

In addition to the mask requirement, individual outside event promoters may require further protocols at their discretion, such as proof of vaccine or a negative COVID test. Ticketed guests will receive a direct email communication that outlines the specific health and safety protocols for the event they are attending. Protocols will also be posted on each show’s designated event page at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com.

In the first month of the new year, fans can look forward to a full slate of Cavs and Monsters games along with 14 performances of Disney on Ice, January 7-16th, and Kacey Musgraves on January 23rd at 8:00 p.m.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies and systems designed to ensure the safest environment possible for everyone who visits and attends events, and has received the two leading industry certifications, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR Facility accreditation and the WELL Health-Safety Rating, each recognizing the stringent health and safety protocols, technology and systems that have been implemented in the venue to reduce the risk of COVID-19.

Click here to view Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse’s most updated health and safety protocols including that the FieldHouse is now a cashless purchase venue.