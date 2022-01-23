Cavs Earn Ugly Win Over OKC

RECAP

In the NBA, sometimes you gotta win ugly.

The Wine and Gold got back in the win column – handing the Thunder their fifth straight loss and topping them for the second time in a calendar week – but it wasn’t a thing of beauty. Cleveland committed 23 turnovers, missed 17 free throws and scored just 16 points in the final period, but in the end, the final score tilted their way – holding off OKC, 94-87, on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

One week earlier in Oklahoma City, the Cavaliers overcame an 18-point deficit to earn the victory. On Saturday night, the Thunder tried to turn the tide – chipping away through the fourth quarter after Cleveland built up a 17-point edge in the third.

But the road-weary Thunder weren’t able to get over the hump in the final period – getting as close as five early in the period before the Cavaliers clamped down late.

Ugly as the victory might have been, it was still Cleveland’s seventh in the last nine outings and improved the Cavs mark against the Western Conference to 13-9 on the season.

Three Cavaliers starters doubled-up in the victory – led by Darius Garland, who notched his sixth double-double in his last seven games, finishing with a team-high 23 points on 9-for-20 shooting, adding a game-high 11 assists – equaling OKC’s combined starting five.

Evan Mobley continued his freshman ascent – grabbing a career- and game-high 17 boards to go with 15 points, going 6-of-12 from the field, adding two assists and a block.

Jarrett Allen doubled-up for the fifth time in his last seven outings and for the 25th time this season – adding 14 points and 13 rebounds in the win, going 6-of-9 from the floor to go with three assists and a pair of blocked shots.

Cedi Osman rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 13 points, going 3-of-7 from the floor and 3-of-5 from the stripe in 19 minutes of work off the bench.

Saturday’s herky-jerky contest, which lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours had a little bit of everything – and, aside from the final score, not much of it was good.

Late in the first half, Cavs forward Lauri Markkanen came down awkwardly and sprained his right ankle. The 5th-year man had to be helped from the floor and didn’t return in the second half.

And midway through the fourth, on a loose ball scrum, Thunder guard Luguentz Dort elbowed Kevin Love in the right shoulder. After a lengthy review, Dort was assessed a Flagrant-2 and shown the door with 7:04 to play.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led both teams with 29 points – going 12-for-23 from the floor, adding nine boards, six assists and three steals in the loss.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.