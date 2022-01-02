Cavs vs Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FIRST OF THE YEAR

Starting the year of 2022, the Cavs look to get on the winning track as the Indiana Pacers come to Cleveland. This is the first of four meetings between the two this season.

LAST TIME OUT

The Wine & Gold could not close out the Hawks on New Year's Eve, behind a strong third quarter from Atlanta. Kevin Love turned in his best performance of the season, scoring a game-high 35 points on 10 made baskets. Jarrett Allen returned to the lineup and scored 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and blocked three shots.

Read Friday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE IND 20-16 Record 14-22 5th in East Standing 13th in East 107.8 PPG 107.7 45.3 RPG 45.4 25.5 APG 23.8 4.4 BPG 5.9 7.4 SPG 7.2

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Pacers: Caris LeVert, Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Cedi Osman - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Darius Garland - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Dylan Windler - Knee Soreness - QUESTIONABLE



Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT



Pacers:

Kelan Martin - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Isaiah Jackson - OUT



Chris Duarte - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Malcom Brogdon - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Jeremy Lamb - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



TJ McConnell - Right Wrist - OUT

