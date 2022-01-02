Cavs vs Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
FIRST OF THE YEAR
Starting the year of 2022, the Cavs look to get on the winning track as the Indiana Pacers come to Cleveland. This is the first of four meetings between the two this season.
LAST TIME OUT
The Wine & Gold could not close out the Hawks on New Year's Eve, behind a strong third quarter from Atlanta. Kevin Love turned in his best performance of the season, scoring a game-high 35 points on 10 made baskets. Jarrett Allen returned to the lineup and scored 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and blocked three shots.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
Pacers: Caris LeVert, Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Pacers:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
Another home game this week - Tuesday against the Grizzlies - before heading west for a 6-game trip.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.