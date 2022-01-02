Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 6:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Health & Safety Protocols

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

FIRST OF THE YEAR

Starting the year of 2022, the Cavs look to get on the winning track as the Indiana Pacers come to Cleveland. This is the first of four meetings between the two this season.

LAST TIME OUT

The Wine & Gold could not close out the Hawks on New Year's Eve, behind a strong third quarter from Atlanta. Kevin Love turned in his best performance of the season, scoring a game-high 35 points on 10 made baskets. Jarrett Allen returned to the lineup and scored 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and blocked three shots.

Read Friday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
IND
20-16
Record
14-22
5th in East
Standing
13th in East
107.8
PPG
107.7
45.3
RPG
45.4
25.5
APG
23.8
4.4
BPG
5.9
7.4
SPG
7.2

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Pacers: Caris LeVert, Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Cedi Osman - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Darius Garland - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Knee Soreness - QUESTIONABLE
  • Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT

    Pacers:

  • Kelan Martin - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Isaiah Jackson - OUT
  • Chris Duarte - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Malcom Brogdon - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Jeremy Lamb - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • TJ McConnell - Right Wrist - OUT
  • TJ Warren - Foot - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    Another home game this week - Tuesday against the Grizzlies - before heading west for a 6-game trip.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    NEXT UP:
