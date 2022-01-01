Cavs Can't Rally Past Hawks on New Year's

WRAP-UP

The final days of 2021 were not kind to the Cavaliers.

In what turned out to be a tale of two halves, the Wine & Gold turned in a stellar first half before seeing the Hawks storm back after intermission – netting 40 points in the third quarter and holding Cleveland off in the fourth to take the 121-118 decision on New Year’s Eve at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The loss was Cleveland’s third straight and fourth in its last five outings as the squad waits for its main playmaker – Darius Garland – to return and sorting out the backup spot with last week’s injury to Ricky Rubio.

With the absence of both point guards, Kevin Pangos got his second straight start, with newly-signed Brandon Goodwin coming off the bench. Pangos was solid on Thursday, finishing with eight points and four assists, while Goodwin was very good – adding 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting and leading Cleveland with six assists in the loss.

The Wine & Gold shot 70 percent before the break – with their starting lineup combining to go 18-for-24 from the floor in the first half. In that opening stanza, the Cavaliers led by as many as 16 and took at 66-55 edge into the locker room.

But Atlanta turned the tables after half, shooting 61 percent from the field in the third quarter as the Cavs went cold – going 10-for-24 from the floor, including 1-of-8 from long-range.

In the closing moments, the Cavs rallied from eight points down with just under a minute to play, cutting it to one – 119-118 – on Brandon Goodwin’s bucket with 1:13 to play. But Trae Young connected on a pair of free throws to put Atlanta back up three and Kevin Pangos three-point attempt to the tie the game fell short at the buzzer.

Kevin Love had easily his best night of the year – and continued his scorching run – finishing with a game- and season-high 35 points, going 10-for-18 from the floor, including 7-for-14 from deep and 8-of-10 from the stripe, adding a team-best 11 boards to go with four assists in 30 minutes off the bench.

Jarrett Allen returned from a four-game absence while under the league’s health and safety protocols as if he hadn’t missed a beat – finishing with 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting, adding eight boards and three blocks.

Rookie Evan Mobley also swatted three Hawks offerings, netting 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go with eight boards and five assists.

Isaac Okoro was the only other Cavalier in double-figures, finishing with 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting before fouling out late in the fourth quarter after sticking with Trae Young for most of the night.

Young led the Hawks with 35 points for the Hawks, going 11-for-28 from the floor, including 5-of-12 from long-distance. Atlanta’s Clint Capela dominated on the boards, leading both squads with 23 rebounds, 11 of those off the offensive glass.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.