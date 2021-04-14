Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Warriors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 8:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Keys to the Game

AT HOME AGAINST OUR OLD FRIENDS

The Wine & Gold are making a quick stop at home after last night's game in Charlotte to take on the Golden State Warriors. In the first meeting between the two this season, the Cavs fell in The Bay in the middle of February. GSW have won three-of-four and occupy the 10th spot in the West. Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back.

LAST TIME OUT

Last night in Charlotte saw some welcome returns to the lineup in Jarrett Allen and Larry Nance Jr. It was guys that have been in the lineup that made a big difference in the win, however. Taurean Prince continued his strong play with 25 points while shooting 6-8 from behind the arc; Kevin Love had a 17-11 double-double; and Darius Garland had 17 points and seven dimes.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
GSW
20-34
Record
27-28
13th in East
Standing
9th in West
103.9
PPG
112.9
42.7
RPG
42.5
23.8
APG
27.5
5.0
BPG
4.8
8.2
SPG
8.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Larry Nance Jr., Jarrett Allen

Warriors: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back


Hornets:

TBD - Back-to-Back


Subject to change*


CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Golden State Head Coach Steve Kerr played for the Cavaliers in 188 games over four seasons (1989-1993)
  • Warriors guard Stephen Curry was born in Akron, Ohio; His father, Dell Curry, played for the Cavaliers during the 1987-88 season
  • Warriors associate head coach Mike Brown was the head coach of the Cavaliers from 2005-2010 and during the 2013-14 season
  • Andrew Wiggins was selected by the Cavaliers in the first round (1st overall) of the 2014 NBA Draft
  • Warriors Director of Player Affairs & Engagement Shaun Livingston played in 49 games for Cleveland in 2012-13
  • Warriors Assistant General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. played for Cleveland during part of the 2016-17 campaign

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    It's the start of two straight on the road, starting on Saturday in Chicago then on Monday against Detroit. On Wednesday at home, the Bulls are in town.

    Hornets, Cavaliers, Warriors, 4-15-2021 vs Warriors

