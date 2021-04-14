Cavs vs Warriors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Keys to the Game

AT HOME AGAINST OUR OLD FRIENDS

The Wine & Gold are making a quick stop at home after last night's game in Charlotte to take on the Golden State Warriors. In the first meeting between the two this season, the Cavs fell in The Bay in the middle of February. GSW have won three-of-four and occupy the 10th spot in the West. Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back.

LAST TIME OUT

Last night in Charlotte saw some welcome returns to the lineup in Jarrett Allen and Larry Nance Jr. It was guys that have been in the lineup that made a big difference in the win, however. Taurean Prince continued his strong play with 25 points while shooting 6-8 from behind the arc; Kevin Love had a 17-11 double-double; and Darius Garland had 17 points and seven dimes.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE GSW 20-34 Record 27-28 13th in East Standing 9th in West 103.9 PPG 112.9 42.7 RPG 42.5 23.8 APG 27.5 5.0 BPG 4.8 8.2 SPG 8.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Larry Nance Jr., Jarrett Allen

Warriors: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back

Hornets:

TBD - Back-to-Back

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Golden State Head Coach Steve Kerr played for the Cavaliers in 188 games over four seasons (1989-1993)



Warriors guard Stephen Curry was born in Akron, Ohio; His father, Dell Curry, played for the Cavaliers during the 1987-88 season



Warriors associate head coach Mike Brown was the head coach of the Cavaliers from 2005-2010 and during the 2013-14 season



Andrew Wiggins was selected by the Cavaliers in the first round (1st overall) of the 2014 NBA Draft



Warriors Director of Player Affairs & Engagement Shaun Livingston played in 49 games for Cleveland in 2012-13

