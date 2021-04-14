Cavs vs Warriors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
AT HOME AGAINST OUR OLD FRIENDS
The Wine & Gold are making a quick stop at home after last night's game in Charlotte to take on the Golden State Warriors. In the first meeting between the two this season, the Cavs fell in The Bay in the middle of February. GSW have won three-of-four and occupy the 10th spot in the West. Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back.
LAST TIME OUT
Last night in Charlotte saw some welcome returns to the lineup in Jarrett Allen and Larry Nance Jr. It was guys that have been in the lineup that made a big difference in the win, however. Taurean Prince continued his strong play with 25 points while shooting 6-8 from behind the arc; Kevin Love had a 17-11 double-double; and Darius Garland had 17 points and seven dimes.
Read Wednesday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Larry Nance Jr., Jarrett Allen
Warriors: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Hornets:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
It's the start of two straight on the road, starting on Saturday in Chicago then on Monday against Detroit. On Wednesday at home, the Bulls are in town.