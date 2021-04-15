Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Warriors

Key: Road Warriors 1 of 3 The Cavaliers are finally starting to get healthy down the homestretch – and they’ll need every able body on Thursday night when a red-hot Steph Curry and his Warriors roll into town. On Wednesday night, the Wine & Gold won their third straight road contest – again in convincing fashion – stinging the Hornets for the second time this season and third time in the last four meetings. Cleveland got its front line back healthy and the Cavs had a spring in their step from the opening tip – scoring the game’s first seven points and closing the third period on a 17-7 run after Charlotte took a brief one-point lead. The Cavs got solid performances from their starters and a huge night from Taurean Prince, who led both teams with a game- and season-high- 25 points off the bench. The Warriors come to Cleveland in the second game of a five-game trip after demolishing the Thunder last night in Oklahoma City for their third straight win and fourth in their last five – exploding for an NBA-high 50 points in the third quarter and drilling 24 triples on the night. Golden State, which currently sits in the Western Conference’s 9th seed at 27-28, has averaged 129.3 points per over the course of its three-game win streak. Obviously, these two franchises have a long and complicated history, although both have taken different directions since then. The Warriors come into tonight’s contest having won seven straight over the Cavs – including a 129-98 shellacking in San Francisco back on February 15.

Key: Shooting Star 2 of 3 Don’t look now, but seven-time All-Star and two-time league MVP Steph Curry is actually having his best offensive season and has even elevated himself into this year’s MVP discussion. And he comes to Cleveland on a torrid run. Only Bradley Beal (31.0) boasts a higher scoring average than the future Hall of Famer’s 30.7ppg. But right now, Curry’s as unstoppable as he’s ever been – exploding for 52 points against Denver to surpass Wilt Chamberlain as the Warriors’ all-time leading scorer and following that up with a 42-point outburst last night in OKC – going 8-for-8 from the floor in the third quarter. Over his last three games, the 12th-year man from Davidson has canned 29 three-pointers and in the eight games since returning from a back injury, Curry has tallied at least 30 points in all eight, averaging 38.9ppg over that stretch, shooting 55 percent from the floor, 49 percent from long-distance. Including the four epic Finals matchups, the Cavaliers have faced Curry 39 times over his career. Over that span, he’s gone for 30-plus on nine occasions, including the Dubs recent win out West – netting 36 points on 13-of-19 shooting, including 7-of-11 from deep. Not many opponents over the past decade have been able to match up with Curry, but the Cavaliers will try to make him work on the defensive end against Darius Garland. And if Collin Sexton is unable to go, he’ll also get a look at an old frienemy in Matthew Dellavedova on Thursday night. Garland finished with 16 points in the February loss at Golden State and is coming off a 17-point, 7-assist showing in last night’s win in Charlotte. The sophomore from Vandy is having a solid run of late – averaging 23.5ppg on 54 percent shooting to go with 6.8apg over his last four games.