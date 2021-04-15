Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Rejuvenated Cavs Hold Off Hornets

Posted: Apr 14, 2021

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers have been teasing what a full, healthy squad might look like all season long. On Wednesday night, they showed just how good they can be – and still were without their leading scorer.

The Wine & Gold stayed strong on the road – winning their third straight away from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and doing so again in impressive fashion, 103-90, over the Hornets in Charlotte.

Even with the Young Bull still on the shelf with a left groin strain, the Cavaliers were feeling relatively whole – fielding a full frontline for the first time in the season’s second half – with Jarrett Allen and Larry Nance Jr. returning to the lineup, joining Kevin Love, Isaiah Hartenstein and Dean Wade.

J.B. Bickerstaff’s reinvigorated squad scored the game’s first seven points and trailed for just 17 seconds in the second stanza, turning in another solid all-around team effort on the road.

As excited as the Cavaliers were to get their big men back, it was a wing player – who recently returned himself – that led both squads in scoring, with Taurean Prince coming off the bench to tally 25 points, going 9-for-13 from the floor, including 6-of-8 from long-range, adding four boards, three assists, a steal and a block.

Prince drilled half of his six triples in the decisive fourth quarter – hitting all four shots he attempted, including all three threes.

Kevin Love notched his third double-double since returning in early April – finishing with 17 points and a game-high 11 boards, going 6-of-12 from the floor, adding four helpers in 26 efficient minutes of work.

Darius Garland added 17 points of his own, going 7-for-13 from the floor and leading Cleveland with seven assists.

On the night, the Cavaliers handed out 27 assists on 37 made field goals – with every player who saw action tallying at least one dime.

Allen, in his first game back since suffering a concussion against the Lakers on March 26, rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, adding 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting, adding eight boards, a pair of assists and a block.

Nance Jr., who missed the previous seven games with an illness, struggled offensively in his return, finishing with five points on 1-for-7 shooting, but was still outstanding on the defensive end, leading Cleveland with four steals.

Overall, the Cavs reserves outscored Charlotte’s, 41-19, with Isaiah Hartenstein coming off Cleveland’s bench to lead both teams with three blocks.

The Hornets were led by Terry Rozier with 22 points – 20 points less than he scored in Charlotte’s opening night loss in Cleveland and his first game in the last four meetings under 30.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Taurean Prince blocks a Hornets three pointer, takes the long outlet pass from Isaiah Hartenstein, and punches it home over a Charlotte defender with one hand on the break.

TURNING POINT

The Cavaliers have trailed just once in the second half of their last three road games – a very brief window midway through the third quarter on Wednesday.

Cleveland led almost the entire way against Charlotte, but Miles Bridges three-pointer with 4:54 to play in the third gave the Hornets their first advantage of the night, 59-58. But Darius Garland would close that window on Cleveland’s next possession, drilling a pull-up jumper to put the Cavs back on top.

From there, the Wine & Gold would close the period on a 17-7 run. Charlotte would never mount a serious threat in the final quarter.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers - 16.8, .493, .500, .842 … scoring average – along with shooting percentage from the floor (35-of-71), from long-range (15-of-30) and from the stripe (16-of-19) for Taurean Prince over the last six games.

QUOTABLE

Jarrett Allen, on how he felt in his return after missing the previous eight games …

"I felt better than I expected. I thought I was going to come out there and be sluggish, be a step behind everybody, but I came in and scored the first bucket, got a dunk, and from there things just kept rolling for me."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

After earning their third straight road win, the Wine & Gold come home to host the red-hot Steph Curry and Golden State in the second half of the back-to-back on Thursday.

From there, the Cavaliers hit the road for a pair of Central Division games – traveling to Chicago for a meeting with the Bulls on Saturday night followed by a Monday night meeting with the Pistons in Motown.

Cleveland returns for a quick rematch with the Bulls next Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, then back to Charlotte for another battle with the Hornets two nights later.

