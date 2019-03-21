CavsClippers Game Preview

The Wine & Gold round out their three-game homestand on Friday night when they welcome the L.A. Clippers to The Land. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:30 p.m. (ET).

Cleveland enters Friday's contest on a two-game winning streak with both victories coming against a pair of Central Division rivals earlier this week (Detroit/Monday, Milwaukee/Wednesday). The Cavs have now won four straight games at The Q and are 6-2 at home since the All-Star Break. During this four-game home win streak, the Cavs’ average margin of victory is +12.7 (116.5-103.8).

In their most recent, 107-102, win over the Bucks on Wednesday, the Cavaliers held their opponents to 36-91 (.396) shooting from the field and are now a perfect 5-0 this season when holding teams to under .400 shooting.

Also in the win, the Cavaliers' bench outscored the Bucks’ reserves 47-17. On the season, Cleveland ranks sixth in the NBA in bench scoring at 42.7 points per game.

From a player perspective, Wednesday's first star was undoubtedly Collin Sexton who set a franchise rookie record with seven straight games with at least 23 points. The previous high mark was held by Austin Carr with six straight games in 1972. Prior to Sexton, the last NBA rookie to score at least 23 points in seven straight games was Tim Duncan in 1998. Sexton is also the second Cavalier rookie to record seven straight 20+ point games.

Over the last 19 games (since February 5), the Young Bull is averaging 21.3 points, .459 (50-109) shooting from three-point range, 2.8 boards and 3.2 assists in 35.0 minutes and has increased his season scoring average from 14.3 to 16.2 ppg.

Jordan Clarkson followed Sexton's lead on Wednesday night, going for 23 points on 9-17 (.529) shooting, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes off the bench. J.C. has scored at least 20 points on 21 occasions in 2018-19, which is a new single season career-best.

As the Cavs look to keep the ball rolling on Friday, they'll be taking on a red-hot Clippers squad that has won eight of their last 10 games including their past three games.

In their most recent, 115-109, victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night in Tinseltown, L.A. had six players score in double figures including Danilo Gallinari who posted a team-high 24 points in the 'W'. Montrezl Harrell also had a great game off the bench, tallying 20 points and 12 boards for the double-double. Rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 17 points and two steals in the victory.

Friday's meeting between the Cavs and Clippers will be the first time these two teams square off this season. They'll round out their two-game home-and-home series later this month at STAPLES Center on Saturday, March 30.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #20 - Brandon Knight #16 - Cedi Osman #0 - Kevin Love #41 - Ante Zizic G G F F C #21 - Patrick Beverley #20 - Landry Shamet #2 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #8 - Danilo Gallinari #40 - Ivica Zubac

Status Update: (Cavs) - TBD

Status Update: (Clippers) - TBD

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As the Cavs wrap up their three-game homestand on Friday night, Wine & Gold fans will be excited to hear about their team's success against L.A. over the past decade-and-a-half. In fact, Cleveland is 19-5 against the Clippers since 2005.

The Cavaliers also hold an all-time home record of 47-18 against the Clippers which includes an 19-4 mark at The Q.

The last time these two teams squared off in Cleveland, the Wine & Gold overcame a 15-point deficit and picked up a, 118-113, overtime victory (November 17, 2017). The Cavs held the Clippers to .447 (46-103) shooting from the field, including .286 (10-35) from beyond the arc in the win. Kevin Love posted 25 points and eight rebounds in 42 minutes that night.

On Deck

Following Friday's matchup against the Clippers, the Wine & Gold take a quick road trip to Milwaukee to battle the Bucks on Sunday (4:30 p.m. ET) before returning to The Land next Tuesday night to battle the Boston Celtics (7:00 p.m. ET). The Cavs will then hit the road for the next five games beginning on Thursday, March 28 against the San Antonio Spurs.

