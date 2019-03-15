Cavs Hosting Annual "Harvest for Hunger" Campaign Presented by TrustedSec

The Cleveland Cavaliers are teaming up with TrustedSec and once again joining the Greater Cleveland Food Bank for their annual “Harvest for Hunger” campaign. Fans will have the opportunity to help the effort next week, as the Wine & Gold will be collecting items at the home games on Monday, March 18th (vs. Detroit Pistons), Wednesday, March 20th (vs. Milwaukee Bucks) and Friday, March 22nd (vs. Los Angeles Clippers).

Fans can donate canned goods and non-perishable items at grocery cart collection bins located at all main entrances into Quicken Loans Arena those nights.

Those in attendance at Monday and Friday’s games can also help by participating in the in-arena 50/50 raffle, which will benefit the Harvest for Hunger initiative.

Also in support of the Harvest for Hunger campaign, the Cavs will once again donate 10,000 meals to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Plus, the team will match every pound of food generously donated by fans at the three games.

Harvest for Hunger is one of several ways the Cavs support the Greater Cleveland Food Bank throughout the year. Over the last three years, the team has donated more than $175,000 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, resulting in over 700,000 meals provided to those in need. Additionally, through grants from the Cavaliers Community Foundation, the Cavs have also supported the Food Bank's “BackPacks for Kids” program, providing school children with food to take home in order to sustain them over a weekend.

About the Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s Harvest for Hunger campaign:

Harvest for Hunger is an annual, 21-county food and fund drive and is one of the largest in the country. In 2018 Northeast Ohioans contributed enough food and funds to provide over 22 million meals. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank organizes the campaign in partnership with three other food banks in Northeast and North Central Ohio. The food and funds raised support food pantries, hot meal programs, and shelters throughout the region. For more information: http://www.greaterclevelandfoodbank.org/.

About TrustedSec:

TrustedSec is an information security consulting team at the forefront of attack simulations with a focus on strategic risk-management. Our goal is to help organizations defend against threats of all kinds and change the security industry for the better. With a team handpicked not only for expertise and technical skill, but for ethical character and dedication, TrustedSec is committed to increasing the security posture of organizations around the world. TrustedSec is an ally to any organization working to develop and improve their security program. For more information: https://www.trustedsec.com/.