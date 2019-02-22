Two Special Bobblehead Giveaways Connect Generations of Cavaliers History

When Larry Nance Jr. was traded to the Cavaliers in February 2018, his wish was to wear the retired Cavs #22 worn by his father, Larry Nance Sr., that hung in the rafters of Quicken Loans Arena. In an unprecedented move, and with Sr.’s blessing, the Cavs and the NBA made Jr.’s wish come true. To recognize the father and son who represent two generations of Cleveland Cavaliers history, the Cavs will host two bobblehead giveaway nights that will, together, create one unique, collectible figurine.

On Monday, February 25th, at the Cavs vs. Portland Trailblazers game at 7:00 p.m., all fans in attendance will receive a Larry Nance Jr. bobblehead presented by KeyBank. Nance Jr.’s debut bobblehead is dressed in the team’s popular blue and orange 2018-19 City Edition jersey featuring the iconic Destination Cleveland script and exclusive Goodyear Wingfoot patch.

Fast forward to Friday, March 22nd, when the Cavs host the LA Clippers at 7:30 p.m., all fans in attendance will take home a Larry Nance Sr. bobblehead presented by Car Parts Warehouse. Nance Sr.’s bobblehead is dressed in the Cavaliers blue and orange uniform worn by the team from 1983-94 and pays homage to the three-time All-Star and 1984 Slam Dunk champion.

The two individual bobbleheads fit together as a set to create one unique display. Once interlocked, the bobbleheads include the father-son duo’s shared number 22, as well as an outline of the Cleveland skyline along the base.

Cavs.com/Tickets

Tickets for both the Monday, February 25th and Friday, March 22nd matchups and all Cavs 2018-19 home games are available at Cavs.com/Tickets. Cavs tickets can also be purchased at any of Discount Drug Mart's 58 northern Ohio locations. The Cavs 2018-19 promotional schedule features a great lineup of fan-favorite giveaways and memorable theme nights for fans of all ages throughout the season. Visit Cavs.com/Promos