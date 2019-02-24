CavsBlazers Game Preview

The Wine & Gold wrap up their five-game homestand on Monday evening when they welcome the Portland Trail Blazers to The Land. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs roll into Monday's matchup on a two-game winning streak after beating the Suns and Grizzlies in succession this past week. In their 112-107 victory over Memphis, the Wine & Gold held off a furious Grizzlies' comeback in the second half.

The Cavaliers have played well in their last four overall games, securing 50+ total rebounds in each meeting - good for their longest streak since 2004. The team also had 25 second chance points against the Grizzlies, their second-highest in any game this season (26 vs. BKN on February 13).

Cleveland dished out 25 assists on 39 made field goals and knocked down 16 three-pointers in the win over Memphis and are now averaging 14.8 triples per game.

Kevin Love was the top star of the night for Cleveland after he recorded his second consecutive double-double (fifth of the season) with a season-high 32 points on 9-15 (.600) shooting, including connecting on a season-high six three-point field goals (6-9 3FG), a game-high 12 rebounds, one steal and one block in 26 minutes against the Grizzlies. Over his last three appearances (since February 11), Love is averaging 20.7 points and 10.7 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game.

Rookie Collin Sexton followed his veteran teammate's lead, connecting on a career-high four three-pointers (4-6 3FG), tallying 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes versus the Grizz. Sexton has now recorded at least 20 points in 13 outings this season, including five of the last seven games.

Croatian big man Ante Zizic also had a rock-solid performance, posting 18 points on 6-7 (.857) shooting from the field and seven rebounds in 30 minutes of work on Saturday.

The Cavs will look to mimic Saturday's well-rounded effort on Monday night when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (36-23). The Blazers enter Monday's game on a three-game winning streak after topping the Warriors, Nets and Sixers this past week.

In their most recent victory over Philly, Rip City had seven players score in double figures with big man Jusuf Nurkic leading the way with a 24-point/10-rebound double-double performance. All-Star Damian Lillard scored 17 in the win while new-recruit Enes Kanter posted 16 off the bench against the Sixers.

Monday's affair between the Cavs and Blazers will be the second and final time these two teams meet this season.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #20 - Brandon Knight #16 - Cedi Osman #0 - Kevin Love #41 - Ante Zizic G G F F C #0 - Damian Lillard #3 - CJ McCollum #4 - Maurice Harkless #8 - Al-Farouq Aminu #27 - Jusuf Nurkic

Status Update: (Cavs) - John Henson (Left Wrist Surgery, Out), JR Smith (Personal, NWT) Tristan Thompson (Left Foot Soreness, Out)

Status Update: (Blazers) - TBD

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

With one game already in the books and the second slated for Monday evening, the Cavs will be looking to even their two-game season series with Portland.

Cleveland has had a lot of success against Rip City at Quicken Loans Arena where they are 4-0 since the 2014-15 Season. Over that span, the Cavs are outscoring Portland by an average of 9.7 points (117.0-107.3). The Wine & Gold are also shooting .490 (165-337) from the field and .460 from beyond the arc (58-126), while connecting on 14.5 three-point field goals per game.

The last time the two teams faced off at The Q (January 2, 2018), Cleveland picked up a 127-110 win, dishing out 28 assists and shooting 43-83 (.518) from the field, including 13-32 (.406) from three-point territory. The Cavaliers also had a 74-54 advantage in scoring in the second half and outscored the Trail Blazers 18-3 in fast break points.

On Deck

Following Monday's game against the Blazers, the Wine & Gold travel to The Big Apple for a quick road game against the New York Knicks on Thursday night. The Cavs will then return home on Saturday to host the Detroit Pistons at 5:00 p.m. (ET) before taking on the Orlando Magic the following night at The Q at 6:00 p.m. (ET). Following that back-to-back series, Cleveland will play five of their next six games away from home.

