Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Blazers

Key: Thrice as Nice On Monday night, the Wine & Gold seek their first three-game win streak of the season after coming out of the All-Star Break with a new lease on life. Kevin Love has given Cleveland a big boost to start the second half of the season as the Cavs have knocked off a pair of Western Conference opponents. On Monday night, however, the sledding gets tougher as Damian Lillard and the Blazers roll in looking for their fourth straight victory. On Saturday, the Cavaliers improved to 18-4 all-time against Memphis at The Q – opening up an early 18-point lead before holding on for the win in the closing moments to win for the third time in their last four games. While other teams out West have piled up headlines this season, all the Blazers have done is pile up wins – currently sitting in the Conference’s fourth Playoff spot as they embark on their longest road trip of the season, a seven-gamer that stops in Cleveland after victories in Brooklyn and Philadelphia. The Blazers caught the Cavs in the middle of their longest junket of the season back in January, handing them a 17-point loss back in January. The Wine & Gold would love to avenge that loss and stay hot at The Q.

Key: Love Is In the Air Those who saw Kevin Love in the postgame locker room following Saturday’s win over the Grizzlies saw a man who looks like he’s having fun playing basketball again. Still on a minutes-restriction after missing 50 games with a toe injury, Love registered his first double-double since his return – leading both squads with a season-high 32 points, going 9-of-15 from the floor, including 6-of-9 from long-range, doubling-up with a game-best 12 boards in 26 exceptionally productive minutes of work. Love hasn’t faced his hometown team on the road in the last two visits, but he’s had some serious success against the Blazers at The Q – including a 40-point effort back in 2016, going off for 34 points in the first quarter and finishing 12-of-20 from the floor, including 8-of-12 from long-range. On Monday night, he’ll square off for much of the night with “El Jefe” – Al-Farouq Aminu, one of the league’s most quietly consistent performers. The ninth-year man from Wake Forest went for 14 points and nine boards, going 6-of-7 from the floor and 2-of-3 from deep, in Portland’s win over Cleveland back in January and has tallied double-figure scoring in each of his last four outings, including an 11-point, 10-rebound effort last Thursday night in Brooklyn.

Key: Shooting Star Tucked in the Pacific Northwest, the Blazers don’t get the attention that many Western Conference heavyweights do – and that goes for their franchise’s unquestioned leader, four-time All-Star Damian Lillard. The former Weber State star can fill it up with the best of them, having gone off for 40 points on five occasions already this year, with 14 30-point outings in the mix – including his game-high 33-point effort back in January against the Wine & Gold, going 11-for-19 from the floor, including 4-of-6 from long-range. As he has against most teams, Lillard has racked up an impressive resume in a dozen matchups against Cleveland – notching three 30-point outings and a 40-point, 11-assist outburst (matching Kevin Love’s 40) in a November 2016 loss at The Q. On Monday night, both Lillard and Canton native, C.J. McCollum, will line up against the Cavs precocious point man, Collin Sexton, who’s coming off his fifth 20-point outing in the last seven games. Sexton, the only Cavalier to suit up for all 60 games this season, is coming off one of his better all-around games of the year – finishing with 20 points on 8-for-16 shooting, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, adding six boards, five assists and a pair of steals. With that 20-point effort, the Young Bull has now netted double-figures in 51 appearances so far this season – tied for tops among his rookie class.

Key: Center of Attention With arguably one of the top three starting backcourt duos in the Association, one would’ve thought that either Lillard or McCollum would’ve led the Blazers in assists in their mid-January win over the Cavs. Instead, it was their do-it-all big man, Jusuf Nurkic – who notched his lone triple-double of the season that night, finishing with a symmetrical 10 points, 10 boards and 10 assists. Nurkic isn’t quite as good a playmaker as his former teammate, Nikola Jokic, but the fifth-year center from Bosnia still comes into the contest ranking third on the team in assists – along with third in scoring (15.4 ppg) and first in rebounding (10.4 rpg). Nurkic has posted some monster games this season – including a win over Sacramento on New Year’s Day in which he went off for 24 points, 23 boards, seven assists, five steals and five blocks. And the seven-footer comes to town already off to a great start on Portland’s seven-game roadie – averaging 25.0 points and 11.0 boards through the first two contests. On Monday night, he’ll lock horns with another overseas import, Ante Zizic, who started to find a rhythm midway through his sophomore season. In Saturday’s win over Memphis, Big Z went for 18 points, going 6-of-7 from the floor and 6-of-7 from the stripe, adding seven boards and an assist. Zizic, who’s now notched double-figures in 14 games this year, is averaging 16.5 points and 9.5 boards in Cleveland’s last two victories.