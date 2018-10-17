Daily News - October 17, 2018
Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images
Why are Cleveland Cavaliers against tanking? Because of Collin Sexton, Cedi Osman, Larry Nance Jr. and...Kyrie Irving
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
TORONTO -- Tristan Thompson has been through this before.
He was younger back then, a baby-faced 20-year-old rookie trying to find his place in the NBA. It was before he became a full-time starter, NBA champion and consecutive-games-streak ironman. Before he identified his dominant hand and added muscle to a once-wiry frame.
Of the 15 players on this Cleveland Cavaliers roster, Thompson's the only one with experience in a post-LeBron James universe.
It can be gloomy. It can be challenging. The constant losing that typically follows can test mental fortitude. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors, season opener: Preview and listings
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
TORONTO -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will open the 2018-19 regular season against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night -- a rematch of the Eastern Conference semifinals, only with a few slight alterations.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Scotiabank Arena
TV: Fox Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.
Online: FoxSports Go apps
Last meeting: The Cavs won 128-93 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Fox Sports Ohio adds two new reporters to Cavs broadcasts this season
Author: Joey Morona
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There will be a new face alongside Fred McLeod and Austin Carr on Fox Sports Ohio's broadcasts of Cavaliers games this season.
Angel Gray is joining the on-air team as sideline reporter. She replaces Allie Clifton, who left over the summer after six seasons to join Spectrum SportsNet in Los Angeles.
Gray brings over eight years experience as an analyst and reporter to the job. She most recently served as play-by-play announcer for WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks games on cable. She has also worked as a sideline reporter for the WNBA's Atlanta Dream and analyst on ESPN broadcasts of women's college basketball games. Like her predecessor, Gray, a Florida State University graduate, played four years of Div. I college basketball.
The other new addition to FSO's Cavs broadcast team is Cayleigh Griffin, who will serve as host on the network's digital platforms and feature reporter for "Cavs HQ" and "In The Paint." She comes over from FOX Sports Southwest where she covered the San Antonio Spurs. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
