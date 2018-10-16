CavsRaptors Game Preview - October 17, 2018

Game Summary

The Wine & Gold tip off their 2018-19 Regular Season on Wednesday night with a trip to the Great White North as they battle the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff from Scotiabank Arena is at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

Heading into the season opener, the Cavs youngsters and vets gained valuable experience during Preseason and Training Camp.

Cavs Visit Raptors From where to catch all the action to Wednesday's game notes, Cavs.com has you covered. Where to Watch: FOX Sports Ohio Where to Listen: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 FM La Mega Game Notes: Learn more about Wednesday's matchup.

For instance, Kevin Love looked like he was already in midseason form in the Cavs first Preseason contest after dropping 17 points in 17 minutes against the Boston Celtics. KLove sat for the remaining three exhibition games, proving that he's ready for the real deal come Wednesday night.

In that same game, the Cavs 2018 first-round pick, Collin Sexton, made his debut on an NBA court tallying 15 points on 5-11 shooting, including a 2-3 from deep. After playing in all four Preseason matchups, The Young Bull averaged 9.8 ppg on 41.2% shooting.

Heading into the new campaign, Cleveland will try to mimic last season's offensive production when they were ranked in the NBA’s Top 10 in offensive rating (110.6, 5th), PPG (110.9, 5th), FG% (.476, 5th), 3FG% (.372, 6th) and FT% (.779, 10th). Their 110.9 points per game was their second-highest scoring average in franchise history (114.1, 1979-80).

As a whole, the Wine & Gold had a solid showing throughout the Preseason, going 2-2 with a pair of victories over the Celtics. The Cavaliers will get another chance to play one of the Eastern Conferences's top dogs on Wednesday evening in The 6ix.

The Raptors are entering the 2018-19 Season with a retooled roster led by new head coach, Nick Nurse. Nurse is replacing last year's Coach of the Year, Dwane Casey, and will be tasked with guiding his club back to the Postseason with a fresh mix of top-tier talent, including former All-Star and NBA Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard. Toronto acquired Leonard (and Danny Green) this past offseason from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first round pick.

So far, Kawhi and his new teammates have meshed nicely, leading their squad to a 4-1 record in exhibition play. In four of those games, the team posted 118-plus points, including a 134-119 shakedown of the New Orleans Pelicans in their Preseason finale. During that game, seven Raptors scored in double-digits, including Pascal Siakim who led his squad with 21 points while grabbing 11 rebounds en route to a double-double.

While this Raptors team may look relatively different than in the past, they still have a plethora of talent that should help them get back to the Postseason. They begin that journey on Wednesday night when they open up the season against the team that bounced them from the last three Playoffs.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*



#3 - George Hill

#1 - Rodney Hood

#16 - Cedi Osman

#0 - Kevin Love

#13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C

#7 - Kyle Lowry

#14 - Danny Green

#3 - OG Anunoby

#2 - Kawhi Leonard

#9 - Serge Ibaka

Status Update: (Cavs) - JR Smith (Elbow, Doubtful)

Status Update: (Raptors) - TBD

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

When discussing the history of Cavs-Raptors, most people will think back to the past three Postseasons when Cleveland dispatched Toronto on each occasion. However, the Wine & Gold have had their northern neighbors' number in the Regular Season as well, winning nine of the last 14 games since 2014.

The Cavs have been the proverbial thorn in the Raptors' side, and they plan on playing that role again this season after winning 21 of the past 27 meetings between the two teams.

In order for the Cavs to stay at the top of the Conference, they'll have to win the Battle of the Benches. Last season, Cleveland and Toronto maintained some of the best bench play in the Association and were neck-and-neck in terms of scoring productivity last season - Toronto's reserves averaged 41.8 ppg to Cleveland's 41.2 ppg. Those 41.2 points were a franchise record for the Cavs, breaking the previous mark of 36.9 points set in 1991-92.

Both teams will also be tasked with shutting down each other's All-Star forwards. For Toronto, they'll want to limit Kevin Love's versatile scoring. Love has averaged 19.1 points and 11.0 rebounds in his 13 appearances against Toronto as a member of the Wine & Gold. Cleveland, on the other hand, will have to keep Kawhi Leonard from wreaking havoc at both ends of the court.

Expect to read these keys to victory again when the two clubs meet next on Saturday, December 1 in Cleveland. They will play again less than two weeks later on December 21 in Toronto before wrapping up their season series at The Q on March 11, 2019.

On Deck

Following Wednesday's season opener, the Wine & Gold will travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Friday at 8:00 p.m. (ET) at the Target Center before returning to The Land on Sunday, October 21 to tip off their 2018-19 home opener against the Atlanta Hawks at 6:00 p.m. (ET).

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE