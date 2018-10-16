By the Numbers: The New Season

Numerical Notations from the Upcoming 2018-19 Campaign
presented by FanDuel
Posted: Oct 16, 2018

With the 2018-19 Regular Season set to begin, Cavs.com takes a look at some facts and stats about the upcoming campaign in this edition of By the Numbers, presented by FanDuel.

17 … games the Wine & Gold will play on Wednesday this season, the most of any day of the week.

16 … contest the Cavs compete in during the month of December, the most of any month.

14 … back-to-backs Cleveland will endure during the 2018-19 campaign.

6,529 … approximate miles traveled during the Cavs longest road trip of the season, a six-game, 11-day trip out West from January 9 - 19.

5 … games played in their longest home stand of the season spanning from February 11 - 25.

18 … weekend home games for the Wine & Gold at The Q.

35,670 … approximate miles Cleveland will travel for the entire regular season.

56 … percent of their games will be played on weekdays.

44 … percent played on the weekends.

10 … games the Cavs will play at or prior to 6PM ET.

7 … games Cleveland will play at 9PM ET or later.

5 … days until the Cavs home opener against the Atlanta Hawks on October 21 at 6PM ET.

Tags
Clarkson, Jordan, Dekker, Sam, Frye, Channing, Hill, George, Holland, John

Related Content

Clarkson, Jordan

Dekker, Sam

Frye, Channing