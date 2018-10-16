By the Numbers: The New Season

With the 2018-19 Regular Season set to begin, Cavs.com takes a look at some facts and stats about the upcoming campaign in this edition of By the Numbers, presented by FanDuel.

17 … games the Wine & Gold will play on Wednesday this season, the most of any day of the week.

16 … contest the Cavs compete in during the month of December, the most of any month.

14 … back-to-backs Cleveland will endure during the 2018-19 campaign.

6,529 … approximate miles traveled during the Cavs longest road trip of the season, a six-game, 11-day trip out West from January 9 - 19.

5 … games played in their longest home stand of the season spanning from February 11 - 25.

18 … weekend home games for the Wine & Gold at The Q.

35,670 … approximate miles Cleveland will travel for the entire regular season.

56 … percent of their games will be played on weekdays.

44 … percent played on the weekends.

10 … games the Cavs will play at or prior to 6PM ET.

7 … games Cleveland will play at 9PM ET or later.

5 … days until the Cavs home opener against the Atlanta Hawks on October 21 at 6PM ET.