Daily News - November 15, 2018

Tristan Thompson takes next step as Cleveland Cavaliers' unquestioned leader following blowout loss

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

WASHINGTON -- Sometimes being a leader means receiving a bulk of the credit when things go well. That's what happened Tuesday night. Thompson was showered with praise by teammates and coaches following a fourth consecutive double-double, a game in which he guided the Cleveland Cavaliers to a much-needed win against the Charlotte Hornets.

Other times being a leader means shouldering the blame.

That's part of Thompson's responsibility now. In a season defined by internal growth, he took a big step following Cleveland's latest double-digit defeat.

"I'm going to take a lot of ownership on that," Thompson told cleveland.com of the 119-95 loss before leaving the arena. "In terms of tonight, getting in foul trouble early, it takes away the toughness and energy, that's what I bring to the team as a veteran leader. I'm going to take responsibility for that. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers take a few steps backward in 119-95 loss to Wizards: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

WASHINGTON -- There are steps every rebuilding team must take.

The Cleveland Cavaliers took a few in the wrong direction on Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards.

Instead of building on Tuesday's dominant all-around performance -- the next step in a long process for these young Cavaliers -- they suffered more growing pains, going backward against the Wizards in a 119-95 loss.

Consider this yet another lesson.

"We just didn't play well," head coach Larry Drew said after the game. "We didn't play with a lot of energy. The first couple of minutes dictated the whole game for us. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Growing Up ... Ante Zizic

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

The Adriatic League has steadily been producing some of the best international players in the game today: Nikola Jokic, Jusuf Nurkic, Dario Saric. If they can play and their last name ends in a "C," odds are they’re a product of the Adriatic League.

The next discovery might just be the Wine & Gold’s rugged young big man, Ante Zizic, who grew up hooping in the shadow of his famous older brother in Croatia.

Zizic, the 23rd overall pick of the 2016 Draft, was part of the Kyrie Irving deal with Boston two summers ago. And he’s been slowly working his way into the Cavaliers rotation – trying to build off a solid rookie campaign in which he shot 73 percent from the floor in 32 appearances.

This year, Zizic has just recently seen meaningful minutes – nearly doubling-up in his first extended run against Oklahoma City last week at The Q. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

