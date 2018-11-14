Fit As A Pro Gets Rolling

With the new basketball season comes a new “Fit as a Pro” campaign, presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle. This season’s healthy lifestyle initiative will focus on six components of overall health and wellness, each one of which contributes to being Fit as a Pro. First up: the importance of stretching.

While all participating students received suggestions for various stretches to do in the classroom this month, one lucky class had the opportunity to learn hands-on from pros who utilize stretching every day. On Wednesday, the fourth grade class from Earl Clark Elementary School in Cleveland was invited to Cleveland Clinic Courts to spend time with members of the Cavalier Girls and Scream Team.

Whether performing in front of a small group at a private event or 20,000 fans at a game, the entertainers know the importance of keeping limber and nimble, which they explained to the students on Wednesday. They spoke to the fourth graders about how stretching helps them stay in performing shape.

The Cavalier Girls and Scream Team members also read the book “Move Your Body!: My Exercise Tips” with the kids, giving the students the chance to not only read but also to demonstrate the stretches shown in the book. After reading and stretching, everyone participated in a relay race and fun dancing to wrap up the afternoon.

ABOUT FIT AS A PRO

Fit As A Pro is year-round campaign designed to encourage physical fitness and well-balanced nutrition among elementary and middle school students in Northeast Ohio. The program reaches thousands of students in Northeast Ohio through fitness challenges, nutrition education and information on how to maintain an overall healthy lifestyle.