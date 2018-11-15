Growing Up ... Ante Zizic



Wine & Gold's Sophomore Big Looks Back on His Early Days in Croatia



The Adriatic League has steadily been producing some of the best international players in the game today: Nikola Jokic, Jusuf Nurkic, Dario Saric. If they can play and their last name ends in a “C” odds are they’re a product of the Adriatic League. The next discovery might just be the Wine and Gold’s rugged young big man, Ante Zizic, who grew up hooping in the shadow of his famous older brother in Croatia. Zizic, the 23rd overall pick of the 2016 Draft, was part of the Kyrie Irving deal with Boston two summers ago. And he’s been slowly working his way into the Cavaliers rotation – trying to build off a solid rookie campaign in which he shot 73 percent from the floor in 32 appearances. This year, Zizic has just recent seen meaningful minutes – nearly doubling-up in his first extended run against Oklahoma City last week at The Q. Zizic still has plenty of growing up to do in the NBA, but we think the 22-year-old from Split, Croatia is done expanding overall. So Cavs.com sat down with Cleveland’s new “Big Z” to talk about his brother’s influence, his days playing water polo and, of course, his first dunk in today’s installment of Growing Up.

After a solid rookie campaign, Ante Zizic is just cracking the rotation as a sophomore with the Wine and Gold.

Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

When most Americans think … of Croatia, they think it’s just like Russia – cold, grey. It must be because of the similar accents.

But Croatia is really … very beautiful, right on the Adriatic Sea. It’s a small country, but really nice.

I grew up … right on the coast and it’s wonderful – you have a bunch of islands, the weather is so nice. Most of the days are sunny.

It’s much colder … here in Cleveland than in Croatia. Last year, I was like: 'Man!' It's like three or four months of snow here. You get like three four days of snow where I'm from and that's it. There are places near the mountains where it snows, but not like here.

I have two … sisters and just one brother. He and I are the only athletes.

But actually … my older sister used to play volleyball. She was pretty good, but she preferred college.

In Europe … college sports are different. You can't do both of these things at same time, like here – especially if you play professionally. So, she decided to finish college and start working.

"I'd tell myself I couldn't do it. But this was a breakaway and I did it and after that I was so excited that I was almost like, confused." Ante Zizic, remembering his first dunk

My dad used to … play handball, but he decided to do something besides sports. Handball is a top sport there, but it's hard to make money like basketball.

My dad’s built like … me and my older brother – tall, big.

My brother played … professionally overseas for many years. He played for some of the best European teams. He was a power forward and center, like 6-9, 265. He was really tough.

Actually, he was my … teammate in his last professional year and my second professional season. So that was a great experience.

In my younger days … I didn't really grow up with him because I was home in Split and he was in Barcelona or Greece or Turkey. So, I was just watching him on TV.

The best time we spent … together was when we become teammates. That was a great experience -- we worked together, we worked out together. He helped me a lot with my post moves and other basketball things.

That was the year … that I improved most and made the biggest step in my career.

We are 17 years … difference, so right from the beginning he was my role model. I started playing basketball because of him.

We’ve had some great battles … especially in the summertime. Or he'd come visit me in the States and we’d play a little one-on-one.

These days … I usually win. But it used to be different. He's got great post moves, he's got a great mid-range shot. His problem is getting up and down the floor. But on one basket, he's still dangerous.

Growing up, I also played … soccer, handball and water polo, a little bit. Mostly this was just for fun with my friends. But then I decided to play basketball.