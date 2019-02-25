Daily News - February 25, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, Game 61 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (14-46) will wrap up their five-game homestand against the Portland Trail Blazers (36-23) on Monday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Blazers 129-112 on Jan. 16. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsBlazers Game Preview

Author: Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold wrap up their five-game homestand on Monday evening when they welcome the Portland Trail Blazers to The Land. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs roll into Monday's matchup on a two-game winning streak after beating the Suns and Grizzlies in succession this past week. In their 112-107 victory over Memphis, the Wine & Gold held off a furious Grizzlies' comeback in the second half.

The Cavaliers have played well in their last four overall games, securing 50+ total rebounds in each meeting - good for their longest streak since 2004. The team also had 25 second chance points against the Grizzlies, their second-highest in any game this season (26 vs. BKN on February 13).

Cleveland dished out 25 assists on 39 made field goals and knocked down 16 three-pointers in the win over Memphis and are now averaging 14.8 triples per game. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The Art Of ... Dealing With The Media

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

There’s so much more to being a professional basketball player than just playing professional basketball.

At this level, players attend community and season ticketholder events, participate in marketing and promotional activities and yes – deal with members of the media on an almost daily basis.

We’re not that bad. But it’s not always easy for guys to answer questions after a tough loss (or a good win) – knowing their words could get twisted or taken out of context. It’s not uncommon for a single article in a single outlet to wreak havoc on an entire locker room.

Cavaliers veteran big man Channing Frye is as good with the media as any player who’s ever rolled through Cleveland. He’s affable, intelligent, available. He never gives canned answers, has an incisive sense of humor and – after co-chairing one of the most successful podcasts in sports – genuinely understands the give-and-take that comes with the job. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

