The Art Of ... Dealing with Media

The Art of ...

Dealing with the Media



Channing Frye Reveals Some Secrets for Mastering the Media



There’s so much more to being a professional basketball player than just playing professional basketball. At this level, players attend community and season ticketholder events, participate in marketing and promotional activities and yes – deal with members of the media on an almost daily basis. We’re not that bad. But it’s not always easy for guys to answer questions after a tough loss (or a good win) – knowing their words could get twisted or taken out of context. It’s not uncommon for a single article in a single outlet to wreak havoc on an entire locker room. Cavaliers veteran big man Channing Frye is as good with the media as any player who’s ever rolled through Cleveland. He’s affable, intelligent, available. He never gives canned answers, has an incisive sense of humor and – after co-chairing one of the most successful podcasts in sports – genuinely understands the give-and-take that comes with the job. Frye is a well-respected NBA veteran and World Champion, known and loved throughout the league. He’s dealt with local media from coast to coast and the cadre of international journalists that came with three straight trips to the NBA Finals. So in today’s “The Art of …” – we sat down with one of the best in the business, Channing Frye, on how to best deal with the Media … and a bunch of stupid questions like these …

In his second tour of duty with Cleveland, Channing Frye is still one of the best deep-shooting big men in the Association.

Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

What should be the basic relationship between player and media in today’s climate?

Channing Frye: I think the first thing, where it starts, is: As a player, what do you want your narrative to be? How is that going to be perceived in print?

If you explain your opinion and have an almost unemotional view about things that people can relate to, it helps fans understand. Because realistically, unless you're here with us, you can't understand what we're going through and what we're trying to accomplish.

And so, for me, over the years I've tried to be less emotional. I understand you guys have to do your job. And I think the older I’ve gotten, the more I understood that reporters and the beat writers -- the ones I respect – actually have real relationships with players in a sense of: 'Here's my opinion and why' – where now we can have a conversation and it's not just click-bait.

If you're a writer, you can be here in this league for 20-30 years with the respect of players and coaches instead of being famous for five months.

But if you’re a click-bait guy, now every player doesn't want to talk to you because no matter what they say you're going to make a juicy headline out of nothing, where the story is Channing saying Cleveland needs to work on their defense and the headline reads: 'Channing Says Cleveland's Defense Sucks."

How has social media changed things – both good and bad?

Frye: For the good: I think it's amazing for our league. We have the ability to go out and touch people.

And I think the bad is that people forget that we are adults. We’re regular people.

For me, I'm like: Listen I'm a father of four; you're not going to call me a *&$%# or some $&%@# or something in my face because I didn't play well? Stop it! Say: 'Hey, you don't play well.' OK, you're right. I didn't shoot well, I didn't do this or that.

But stuff like: 'You suck!' No, I don't suck. I'm still one of 430 guys still in this league after 14 years. So that just doesn't make sense.

But again, it's about things like click-bait. ‘Can I get a response?’

That's what's bad about Instagram and Twitter and all those things.

But what's amazing is, I can put out my own narrative – and I can control it.

I purposely don't put my family on there, I don't put my kids on there. Because I think these days everybody wants to share everything -- and then they get upset when people judge all their stuff.

So, I figure let them judge things that you're okay with them judging.

You can judge the fact that I like video games or wine or love basketball or like going fishing. You can judge all that. But there are certain things that you can't, and I think people are figuring that out.

Me, being from the old school, I figured that out early. Probably earlier than these younger guys. And it's helped me be like: Here's what I want people to see. That's fine, roast me, make fun of it and that's why I make fun of my own self on there.

And that's because I don't post anything crazy personal on social. And when I do it's because I feel like maybe I can help someone -- like when I post about my parents or dealing with depression or grief and that stuff. Because I've seen the impact that I can have. (People will write): 'It's really helped me get over it' or 'I've seen what you're going through. What did you do?' And I'll respond to a lot of them.

So you know that's where we're at right now.

"It's tough to control your words and your emotions. A lot of guys will say things out of emotion at that moment when really they should be thinking: 'Ok, what's this going to look like tomorrow?'" Channing Frye, on dealing with emotions in the postgame locker room.

How has doing the “Road Trippin’” podcast change your perspective on the media?

Frye: Honestly, other than J.J. Redick, I think we influenced the podcast game a lot. I'm excited to get back to it once we get the crew back together and I love the relationships that we've built by doing it and the respect we get with guys knowing that we're cool.

We always ask guys: 'Listen, is there anything you don't want to talk about?' We say: 'Is there anything you want or you need?' Like: 'We're here. Thank you for your time.'

Like, when's the last time somebody did an hour-long episode with Alec Burks – talking about where he's from, what's his family like. Alec just doesn't do that stuff because he's really quiet.

When's the last time somebody did an interview with Larry Sanders or Derrick Rose or Kyrie Irving for an hour, hour-and-a-half? Or even Tim Duncan. Those guys don't sit down for stuff like that. But they were like: 'Oh, this is what this is?!'

And I think they trust other athletes more because when I go in there, that's not my job. Like, for the most part, that's not what puts food on my children's table.

For lack of a better way to say it: it is that way for you -- this is your job, this is what you do for a living. So, you need a story, you need information. And I think players (and media) have been screwed over because somebody is like: 'Man, I'm getting pressure from top and I'm getting pressure that I'm losing readers' and stuff like that.

I think the reporters that are here at CCC on a daily basis get a lot of respect, rather than guys that just show up when something crazy happens.

Those people aren't even here! So we're like: 'Where are you getting your information from?! Because we know nobody on our team talks to you.'

You’ve played for teams in all kinds of different media markets – from Portland to Cleveland to New York. How do they differ?

Frye: Oh man, New York is just a savage land. (laughs)

Put it this way, I don't know if fans notice, but they have theater lighting in New York and L.A. In other words, they turn down the house lights and just leave the court lit.

And that’s the attitude there: 'This is not just a game of winning or losing. We pay money to be entertained.' So, their team could be losing by 20, but if superstars are dunking and guys are diving on the floor for loose balls -- they're good.

And New York fans will tell you: 'You suck!'

It's not personal, it's their feeling right there at the time. 'I paid money for this and I can say what I want.'

In L.A., they don't black it out the seats until about 12 rows up – so you can see who's at the game.

But media in other cities is primarily trying to get fans in the seats. In Portland, it's diehard Portland everything; in Utah it's diehard Utah everything. San Antonio, Oklahoma City -- their media just needs to make sure that all their players are known. More jerseys get sold, more fans show, more people read.

And in those cities, fans want to know everything there is to know about their players.

It's more of a college feel: 'You are ours.'

How is dealing with media different when you’re winning than when the team’s losing?

Frye: I think when you're winning, you're pouring just a little bit of water on that fire, letting it simmer. When you're losing, you want to continue to stoke the fire and make sure people are still excited about watching.

This year, we've had so many injuries, but our attitude towards every game -- win or loss -- has been absolutely amazing. The camaraderie, the chemistry has been crazy. And that's something I really hope our fans see.

We've had so many trades and guys coming in and out and it's funny, guys get here and they're like: 'Dude! This is amazing! These fans are great.'.

It's amazing, but that's how you get guys to come here. That's respect.

It's not just 2016; it didn’t end there. They still come and see how hard we're trying. We may come up short a lot, but look how good Cedi's gotten this year. Look how good Collin's gotten. Look how good Larry is.

Would these guys have gotten a chance in previous years? Probably not. They would have been put in boxes: 'This is your role and this is what you're going to do.'.

So we're all looking forward to these last 24 games and next year. But for me, I hope that the fans see that even though we're losing that we're developing our guys and we're trying to win as much as possible.

What percentage of players like the media and what percentage don’t?

Frye: Ok, I'd say 70 percent like the media, 30 percent don't.

And I think those 30 percent have been screwed over and they're uncomfortable with what their narrative should be compared to what it is. Or they're emotional.

It's tough to control your words and your emotions. A lot of guys will say things out of emotion at that moment when really they should be thinking: 'Ok, what's this going to look like tomorrow?'

But it's tough to say: 'Sorry guys, I'm a little emotional after this loss. I'll just talk to you tomorrow.'

You almost have to think: What do the fans really want to hear from you? They don't want to hear "The refs suck!' and things like that. We need to say: 'Yes, we let the officiating affect us. We need to do better at controlling ourselves.'

Have you ever been burned?

Frye: Not really. Maybe once in Phoenix -- there was a misunderstanding.

But I went up to him and talked to him about it and he ended up correcting it and we were all good.

There’s so much media availability – practice, shootaround, pregame locker room, postgame locker room. If you could get rid of one, which would it be?

Frye: Pregame locker room -- no question. Nobody wants to talk to the media at that time.

Here's the biggest test of your existence in front of millions of people and you've got guys asking who said this and who said that. It's the dumbest thing.

Guys are getting revved up emotionally, thinking: 'What do I need to do to battle this other large human being?'

So, now's really not the time for that.

What is the one thing – (or five or ten things) – that drive players crazy?

Frye: 1. Don't cite your sources. 2. Snip the quote. (You guys love snipping a quote!) 3. Make stuff up for click-bait. And, 4. Create stupid arguments just for the sake of an argument.

OK, so how was this interview?

Frye: This interview was great. Good questions. And I think any time an interviewer curses a lot, it means we were pretty chill.