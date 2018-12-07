Daily News - December 7, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Why Channing Frye returned to Cleveland and how he’s a treasured commodity for the young Cavaliers

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- At the Cavaliers' practice facility, just feet away from an assortment of new-age exercise equipment and a snowy view of leafless trees, sits a fire extinguisher.

Encased in a metallic frame with a glass door, the bright red cylinder waits, ready for the smallest or largest of situations. It’s ready to go, just in case.

Elsewhere in the facility, a 6-foot-11 man with a bristled goatee sits beneath a basket. He’s also ready to go when needed. At 35, Channing Frye understands being unused, but still essential.

“My value comes from not taking a shot and giving our guys freedom of mind to think, ‘If I need Channing he’s always there.’ Like a fire extinguisher,” Frye said. “How many times have you ever seen a fire extinguisher used? Maybe once, but you’re like, ‘Damn, I’m so glad I had the fire extinguisher!’ Right?” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsKings Game Preview

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

The Cavaliers continue their three-game homestand on Friday night when they take on the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold head into Friday's game looking to rebound after falling to the Golden State Warriors, 129-105, on Wednesday night. However, both the score and the result of that game are a bit misleading. The Cavs played well as a unite and were able to take the lead multiple times throughout the game.

For nearly three quarters of action, Cleveland was extremely efficient on the offensive end. In fact, they had six players score in double digits against the Dubs, including Collin Sexton (21), Jordan Clarkson (17), Cedi Osman (16), Rodney Hood (15), Tristan Thompson (14) and Larry Nance Jr. (11).

The Cavs also played tough in the trenches and on second-chance opportunities, snagging 12 offensive rebounds and an 18-6 edge in second-chance points against the Warriors. On the season, Cleveland ranks sixth in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game at 12.1 and eighth in second-chance points per game at 14.6. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

By the Numbers: Balanced Scoring

Author: Staff Feature

Publication: Cavs.com

Cavs.com takes a look at some of the best facts and stats from the Wine & Gold's well-rounded circulation of the basketball in this edition of By the Numbers, presented by FanDuel.

* Stats as of December 6

11 … times that the Cavaliers have had at least six players score in double figures during a game this season.

22 … games out of 24 total in this campaign that Jordan Clarkson has bucketed double digits. JC is averaging a career-high 16.3 points per game.

8 … players averaging at least 10+ ppg.

13.1 … Rodney Hood's scoring average. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

