CavsKings Game Preview

The Cavaliers continue their three-game homestand on Friday night when they take on the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold head into Friday's game looking to rebound after falling to the Golden State Warriors, 129-105, on Wednesday night. However, both the score and the result of that game are a bit misleading. The Cavs played well as a unite and were able to take the lead multiple times throughout the game.

For nearly three quarters of action, Cleveland was extremely efficient on the offensive end. In fact, they had six players score in double digits against the Dubs, including Collin Sexton (21), Jordan Clarkson (17), Cedi Osman (16), Rodney Hood (15), Tristan Thompson (14) and Larry Nance Jr. (11).

The Cavs also played tough in the trenches and on second-chance opportunities, snagging 12 offensive rebounds and an 18-6 edge in second-chance points against the Warriors. On the season, Cleveland ranks sixth in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game at 12.1 and eighth in second-chance points per game at 14.6.

Cleveland also had their highest scoring total in any second quarter this season with 39 points in the second period versus the Warriors.

Rookie Collin Sexton was a big reason for the Cavs offensive explosion on Wednesday night. The 19-year-old guard shot a perfect 3-3 (1.000) from beyond the arc and finished with a team-high 21 points and three assists in 35 minutes. It was his sixth outing with at least 20 points and the 20th time this season he has scored in double figures (tied for second-most among all rookies this season).

Sexton and Co. will be looking to build upon the positives from Wednesday's performance on Friday against a Sacramento Kings squad that has won four of their last seven games including their most recent contest, a 122-105 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Sacramento's success this season can be partially attributed to their fiery backcourt consisting of De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield. Hield (18.4 ppg) and Fox (17.3 ppg) are the Kings' top scorers but aren't the only scoring threats Sacramento has to offer.

In fact, four other Kings players are averaging in the double-digits this campaign, including Bogdan Bogdanovic (15.4), Willie Cauley-Stein (14.3), Marvin Bagley III (13.0) and Nemanja Bjelica (10.9).

In Tuesday's victory over Phoenix, Hield was the Kings' top scorer with 20 points while Bogdanovic followed his lead with 14 points off the bench.

As the Cavs and Kings get set for Friday's joust, they'll play each other one more time this season on April 4 when the two teams tipoff at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

#2 - Collin Sexton #3 - George Hill #1 - Rodney Hood #16 - Cedi Osman #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #5 - De'Aaron Fox #24 - Buddy Hield #9 - Iman Shumpert #88 - Nemanja Bjelica #00 - Willie Cauley-Stein

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love (Left Foot Soreness, Out), Sam Dekker (Left Ankle Sprain, Out), David Nwaba (Right Knee Soreness, Out), Ante Zizic (Left Knee Strain, Questionable), JR Smith (NWT)

Status Update: (Kings) - TBD

*Subject to change.

As mentioned, this is the first game of a two-game series between the Cavs and Kings this season. Cleveland has had Sacramento's number over the past few years and will look to gain the upper hand once again on Friday.

Overall, the Cavs have won five of the last seven meetings against the Kings and hold a 9-3 record against SAC in their last 12 contests at Quicken Loans Arena (dating back to 3/13/07).

Over that span, the defense has held Sacramento to a combined .447 shooting from the field (99.1 ppg) and under 100 points in seven of the 12 contests.

In their last meeting at The Q, Cleveland defeated Sacramento, 101-95 on December 6 of last year. That night, the Cavs trailed by as many as 14 points but outscored the Kings, 53-38, in the second half, while holding them to 15-38 (.395) shooting over the final two quarters. The bench scored 41 points for Cleveland, who had 28 assists on 37 made field goals and connected on 14 three-pointers in the win.

Toy Drive: Now through Saturday, bring new, unwrapped toys to any Cavaliers home game.

Giveaway: Destination Cleveland "Cleveland" Script Desk Sign

Following Friday's matchup with the Kings, the Cavs get right back at it on Saturday when they welcome the Washington Wizards to The Land. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold will then take a quick road trip out to Milwaukee to battle the Bucks on Monday before returning to Cleveland on the following Wednesday to take on the New York Knicks (7:00 p.m. ET). The Cavs will then joust with the Bucks again on Friday, December 14 (7:30 p.m. ET) before rounding out that three-game homestand on Sunday, December 16 with a matinee matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. That game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. (ET).

