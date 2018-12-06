By the Numbers: Balanced Scoring

Dynamic Digits from Equal Distribution
Posted: Dec 06, 2018

Cavs.com takes a look at some of the best facts and stats from the Wine & Gold's well-rounded circulation of the basketball in this edition of By the Numbers.

* Stats as of December 6

11 … times that the Cavaliers have had at least six players score in double figures during a game this season.

22 … games out of 24 total in this campaign that Jordan Clarkson has bucketed double digits. JC is averaging a career-high 16.3 points per game.

8 … players averaging at least 10+ ppg.

13.1 … Rodney Hood's scoring average.

9 … different Cavaliers have lead the Wine & Gold in scoring for a single game this campaign.

12.5 … points per game averaged by Alec Burks through four games with Cleveland.

3 … out of the four games the he played in this season, Kevin Love led the team in scoring. KLove was averaging 19.0 ppg before his injury.

14 … occasions Collin Sexton has tallied 10+ points as a starter. In those 14 starts, the Young Bull is averaging 17.9 points.

11.8 … Tristan Thompson's scoring average.

13 … games this campaign that Cedi Osman has scored in double figures. The sophomore swingman is averaging 11.5 ppg.

10.8 … George Hill's scoring average.

6 … times Jordan Clarkson has led the Cavaliers in scoring for a game. That mark is tops among the Wine & Gold with Collin Sexton right on his heels with five such occasions.

