Daily News - December 16, 2018

Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson may be just what Collin Sexton needs

Author: Zac Lockwood

Publication: Fear The Sword

The resurgence of Tristan Thompson has been a very welcome development for the Cleveland Cavaliers. This team was in dire need of a vocal leader in the locker room that could go back it up on the court with hard work and results. After dealing with injuries as the result of his Iron Man streak, Thompson seems to be back to his best self possible.

Conversely, the team is still waiting on Kevin Love. After playing the first four games of the season, Love had surgery on Nov. 2 and will not play again until 2019. He did manage to put up 19 points and 13.5 rebounds across those four games, all losses for the Cavaliers, before being sidelined.

This duo of big men with bodies that have failed them in recent years are hardly the veterans one would think would guide young point guard Collin Sexton through his development, but they just might be what Sexton needs going forward.

The one thing that has been made obvious thus far about Collin Sexton’s game is that the man is fast. Simply put, Sexton is someone that can thrive, and has thrived thus far, playing in transition. He is currently in the top-40 of the NBA in both field goal attempts and effective field goal percentage for shots within the first six seconds of the shot clock. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Game 30 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers (7-22) will wrap up their three-game homestand against the Philadelphia 76ers (19-11) on Sunday afternoon.

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs beat the 76ers 121-112 on Nov. 23. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Dan Gilbert believes Cavaliers rebuild will be quicker than expected, says front office in 'best shape it's ever been'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers chairman Dan Gilbert is preaching patience during a transitional season that has gotten off to a bumpier-than-expected start.

"Our future plans are, as they've always been, commit to keep building the franchise into a perennial team that competes for a championship," Gilbert said during a wide-ranging conference call on Friday with Wine and Gold United members that cleveland.com dialed into. "I have no doubt that if we continue the path here that we will be competing in a shorter period of time than people think. As you build this thing for the long term, I think you are going to see something emerge here in the next couple of years that will be a core and base.

"So take the next two, three years, including this year, and create a core, system and organization that will sustain itself in a competitive nature for maybe six, seven, eight, nine years or whatever from that point. I believe in the mission and the plan. Think we have the right people to lead it."

After LeBron James left in free agency this summer, the Cavs knew staying near the top of the conference was unlikely. Gilbert had gone through a complete rebuild once, seeing the challenges firsthand when James bolted for Miami in 2010. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

