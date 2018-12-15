CavsSixers Game Preview

The Cavaliers wrap up their three-game homestand on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a matinee duel at The Q. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. (ET).

Cleveland will try to round out this homestand with a winning record after topping the Sacramento Kings last Wednesday night before dropping their most recent game to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

The Cavs silver lining against Milwaukee was undoubtedly their bench play after they outscored the Bucks' reserves, 52-23. It was the ninth time this season where the bench scored 50-plus points and 22nd time outscoring an opponent's bench. The Cavs reserves have also tallied three consecutive 50-plus point performances and are averaging 43.3 bench points, which is seventh-best in the NBA.

The Wine & Gold also excelled from the charity stripe on Friday night, shooting 19-21 (.905) from the line. It was their eighth time shooting at least .900 from the charity stripe this season, just one shy of their franchise-record nine outings going .900 or better from the foul line set in 2017-18. So far this season, the squad is shooting .793 from the foul line (ninth-best in NBA).

Cleveland was able to dish out 24 assists on 35 made field goals on Friday night, while also grabbing 50 rebounds. It was their seventh time securing 50-plus boards in a game this season.

Jordan Clarkson was once again the top-scorer after finishing with a team-high 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes off the bench against Milwaukee. Clarkson has now recorded back-to-back 20-plus point scoring performances for the first time this season.

Larry Nance Jr. also had a solid effort, registering his second double-double of the season with 14 points and team-highs of 10 rebounds and six assists to go along with three steals and a block in 37 minutes.

As the Cavs try to wrap up their homestand in style on Sunday, they'll be taking on a Sixers squad that has won six of their last nine games, but dropped their most recent two to the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers.

Despite Joel Embiid's 40 points and 21 rebounds, Philly struggled to keep it close on Friday night in the City of Brotherly Love and fell to the Pacers, 113-101. Including Embiid, three Sixers scored in double-digits with JJ Redick scoring 22 and Ben Simmons notching 18.

As the Cavs and Sixers prep for their matinee meeting on Sunday, the two will play each other one more time this season in Philly on March 12.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Cleveland comes into Sunday's matchup holding a 12-2 record in their previous 14 meetings against the 76ers. They also hold an 8-1 record in their last nine home games against Philadelphia.

Over that nine-game span at The Q, the Cavs have outscored the Sixers by an average of 8.3 points (106.9-98.6), while dishing out 25.4 assists and outrebounding them 46.2-42.9. On the defensive end, the Wine & Gold have held Philadelphia to a combined .438 shooting from the field, forcing 16.4 turnovers per game (15.8 points off TOs) in that span.

In the first matchup between Cleveland and Philadelphia this season (11/23/18), the Cavs came out with a 121-112 victory at Wells Fargo Center. In the win, the Cavs shot 49-93 (.527) from the field, including 11-22 (.500) from beyond the arc, and had just nine turnovers. Cleveland posted a 42-31 edge in rebounds, including advantages in offensive rebounds (14-4) and second chance points (15-4).

Individually speaking, Rodney Hood tallied a game-high 25 points and four rebounds in 39 minutes while rookie Collin Sexton finished with 23 points on 10-18 (.556) shooting. The Young Bull also tallied five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes of action.

On Deck

Following Sunday's showdown with the Sixers, the Cavaliers will hit the road for three games, battling the Pacers on Tuesday, the Hornets on Wednesday and the Raptors on Friday.

The Wine & Gold will then return to The Land to tipoff against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, December 23 at 6:00 p.m. (ET) before hitting the road again for three more games.

