Cavs Host Fun Holiday Outing for Boys & Girls Clubs

Cinemark at Valley View turned into Who-ville on Saturday, but Alec Burks was anything but The Grinch. On the contrary: instead of trying to steal Christmas, Burks and the Cavaliers provided an extra special holiday experience for the Whos….otherwise known as children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland and Lorain.

Community Community: More news on the Cavs.

The Cavs invited 100 kids from the clubs to attend a private party at the theatre, where Burks handed out gifts to everyone. The youngsters were then treated to a private showing of the new movie “The Grinch” and got to enjoy complimentary popcorn and drinks. There were many smiles seen and laughs heard as the kids watched the mean one and his dog Max conspire against the Whos.

And that was just the beginning of the fun day for the kids, which marked the culmination of the Cavs annual Toy Drive, as part of the annual Cavaliers Season of Giving.

Next up: the Cleveland Monsters hockey game! The group made their way to Quicken Loans Arena to watch the Monsters take on the Rochester Americans. They were also treated to food and drinks at the game.

It was a fun, action packed day and a perfect way for the kids to celebrate the holiday season.