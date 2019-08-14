By the Numbers: Mark Your Calendar

Now that the 2019-20 Regular Season schedule is official, Cavs.com takes a look at some facts and stats about the upcoming campaign in this edition of By the Numbers, presented by FanDuel.

10/26 … date of the Cavs' home opener against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

14 … back-to-backs scheduled for the Wine & Gold this upcoming season.

7 … times Cleveland plays on a Sunday this year - the lowest amount of any day of the week.

2 … six-game road trips the Cavs will embark on (Jan. 9-18 and Mar. 10-21).

6 … games played in their longest home stand, which spans November 23 to December 6.

24 … total weekend games the Wine & Gold will take part in in 2019-20.

35,670 … approximate miles Cleveland will travel for the entire regular season.

71 … percent of Cavs games that will be played on weekdays.

29 … percent of Cavs games that will be played on weekends*.

3 … games the Cavs will play at or prior to 6PM ET.

17 … games Cleveland will play on Saturdays this season.

4/13 … date of Fan Appreciation Night, which will be the last home game of the 2019-20 Regular Season and will be played against the Brooklyn Nets.

*Weekends consist of Saturdays and Sundays