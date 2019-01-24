Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

By the Numbers: Retired Digits

Numerical Notations of Jerseys in the Rafters
Posted: Jan 24, 2019

In the spirit of Throwback Thursday, Cavs.com dissects some digits from the Cavaliers' jersey numbers hanging in the rafters in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

34 … number worn by "Mr. Cavalier" Austin Carr that was retired on January 3, 1981.

21.9 … points per game averaged by Mr. Cavalier during the 1973-74 season.

42 … number worn by Hall-of-Famer Nate Thurmond that was retired on December 18, 1977.

167 … blocks tallied by Thurmond in his stint with the Wine & Gold from 1975-1977.

7 … number worn by Bobby "Bingo" Smith that was retired on December 4, 1979.

15.9, 5.0, .825 … point and rebound averages and free throw percentage recorded by Bingo during the 1974-75.

22 … number worn by Larry Nance Sr. that was retired on January 30, 1995.

3.0 … average blocks swatted by Nance Sr. during the 1991-92 campaign.

25 … number worn by Mark Price that was retired on November 13, 1999.

.526, .441, .901 … field goal, three-point and free throw percentages averaged by Price during the 1988-89 season.

43 … number worn by Brad Daugherty that was retired on March 1, 1997.

19.0, 9.5 … point and rebound averages for Daugherty's eight-season career with the Cavs.

11 … number worn by Zydrunas Ilgauskas that was retired on March 8, 2014.

16.8, 8.6, 2.1 … point, rebound and block averages tallied by Big Z during his All-Star season of 2004-05.

39 … seasons Joe Tait called as the radio play-by-play voice of the Cavaliers. Tait was honored with a banner in the rafters on April 8, 2011.

