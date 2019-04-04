Daily News - April 4, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Sacramento Kings, Game 79 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-59) will play the first game of a back-to-back against the Sacramento Kings (38-40) on Thursday night.

When: 10 p.m.

Where: Golden 1 Center

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Kings 129-110 on Dec. 7 in Cleveland. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsKings Game Preview

Author: Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold travel to California's capital on Thursday to face the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff from the Golden 1 Center is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. (ET).

While the Cavaliers are still searching for their first win of this five-game roadie, the squad has been playing their opponents tough over the last three games averaging 110.3 points which includes 61.3 points in the paint.

In their most recent game - a 122-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns - Cleveland was solid off the bench, scoring 55 points on Monday. The reserves have now recorded at least 40 points in a season-high tying eight straight games. The last time the Cavs’ bench recorded nine straight games of 40+ points was back in the fall of 2010 (nine games from November 5-23).

Cleveland's bench boss, Jordan Clarkson, has been a big reason why the Cavs' reserves have seen so successful. Against Phoenix on Monday, J.C. finished the evening with 20 points (8-16 FG), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes. With his sixth point against the Suns, Clarkson (1,314 pts) reached 1,300 points for the season - just the 19th time a player scored 1,300+ points off the bench in a season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

By the Numbers: First Team

Author: Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

As Collin Sexton makes his case for All-Rookie First Team, Cavs.com looks back at his impressive rookie campaign and some fantastic franchise freshman campaigns in today’s installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

*Stats As Of April 3

2,457 … total minutes Sexton has played this season, which ranks first among all first-year NBA players.

21.2 … points per game averaged by Cavaliers Legend Austin Carr during his rookie campaign (1971-72).

110 … three-pointers tallied so far by Sexton in 2018-19, which passes Kyrie Irving's 73 treys for most in franchise history by a rookie.

202, 43 … assists and steals recorded by Mark Price during his first-season in the NBA (1986-87).

3 … Cavaliers named to the All-Rookie Team in 1986-87 (Ron Harper, John 'Hot Rod' Williams and Brad Daugherty). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: