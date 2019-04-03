CavsKings Game Preview

The Wine & Gold travel to California's capital on Thursday to face the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff from the Golden 1 Center is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. (ET).

While the Cavaliers are still searching for their first win of this five-game roadie, the squad has been playing their opponents tough over the last three games averaging 110.3 points which includes 61.3 points in the paint.

In their most recent game - a 122-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns - Cleveland was solid off the bench, scoring 55 points on Monday. The reserves have now recorded at least 40 points in a season-high tying eight straight games. The last time the Cavs’ bench recorded nine straight games of 40+ points was back in the fall of 2010 (nine games from November 5-23).

Cleveland's bench boss, Jordan Clarkson, has been a big reason why the Cavs' reserves have seen so successful. Against Phoenix on Monday, J.C. finished the evening with 20 points (8-16 FG), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes. With his sixth point against the Suns, Clarkson (1,314 pts) reached 1,300 points for the season - just the 19th time a player scored 1,300+ points off the bench in a season.

In terms of starters, First Team All-Rookie candidate Collin Sexton has scored at least 20 points in 12 of the last 13 games, including ALL three games on this road trip. Against the Suns, the Young Bull tallied a team-high 21 points and is now averaging 24.0 points on .524 (119-227) shooting from the field over the previous 13 games (since March 8).

The budding Cavaliers will look to showcase their young talent once again on Thursday when they travel to Sacramento to take on the Kings (38-40).

Sacramento is 4-4 in their last eight games, but took one on the chin in their most recent, 130-105, loss to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.

Third-year shooting guard Buddy Hield led his squad with 20 points against H-Town while rookie Marvin Bagley III finished with 19 points off the bench. Three other Kings finished with double-digit scoring against the Rockets including Nemanja Bjelica (12 pts), Harrison Barnes (10 pts) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (10 pts).

Thursday's joust with the Kings will be the second time the Cavs and Kings meet this season with Sacramento taking the first contest at The Q back on December 7.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Thursday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Reds - Pirates game (7:05 p.m.) and the Cavs – Kings game (10:00 p.m.). To view channel information, CLICK HERE.

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #20 - Brandon Knight #16 - Cedi Osman #22 - Larry Nance Jr. #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #5 - De'Aaron Fox #24 - Buddy Hield #40 - Harrison Barnes #88 - Nemanja Bjelica #00 - Willie Cauley-Stein

Status Update: (Cavs) - TBD

Status Update: (Kings) - TBD

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

The Wine & Gold head into their penultimate road game of the season looking to improve on their 8-4 record against the Sacramento Kings over their last 12 meetings.

While the Cavs weren't able to snag a 'W' in their earlier matchup with Sac-Town on December 7, they showcased a fiery offensive performance highlighted by the play of Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton. In that winter meeting, Clarkson tallied 26 points off the bench while Sexton scored 23.

The Cavaliers will look to Clarkson to once again lead the Cavs bench, which is averaging 42.9 ppg this season. The Kings' reserves aren't that far behind in terms of production posting 42.1 ppg through 78 contests this season.

On Deck

Following Thursday's joust with the Kings, the Wine & Gold wrap up their five-game roadie with a game against the Golden State Warriors the following night at 10:30 p.m. ET in Oakland.

The Cavs return to Cleveland on Sunday to take on the San Antonio Spurs at 3:00 p.m. (ET) before closing out the 2018-19 campaign against the Charlotte Hornets on Fan Appreciation Night on Tuesday, April 9 at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE