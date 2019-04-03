By the Numbers: First Team

As Collin Sexton makes his case for All-Rookie First Team, Cavs.com looks back at his impressive rookie campaign and some fantastic franchise freshman campaigns in today’s installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

*Stats As Of April 3

2,457 … total minutes Sexton has played this season, which ranks first among all first-year NBA players.

21.2 … points per game averaged by Cavaliers Legend Austin Carr during his rookie campaign (1971-72).

110 … three-pointers tallied so far by Sexton in 2018-19, which passes Kyrie Irving's 73 treys for most in franchise history by a rookie.

202, 43 … assists and steals recorded by Mark Price during his first-season in the NBA (1986-87).

3 … Cavaliers named to the All-Rookie Team in 1986-87 (Ron Harper, John 'Hot Rod' Williams and Brad Daugherty).

1997-98 … Zydrunas Ilgauskas' rookie season that saw him named the MVP of the Rookie Challenge and the All-Rookie First Team.

16.6 … Sexton's ppg so far this season, which is the 13th-best among all rookies over the last decade.

18.5, 5.4, 3.7 … ppg, apg and rpg posted by Kyrie Irving during his rookie campaign in 2011-12.

26 … number of players in NBA history to garner at least 1,000 points and 100 treys in their first season, which includes Collin Sexton.

78 … games that Sexton has played in this year, not missing a single regular-season game as a member of the Wine & Gold.

2003-04 … season that saw the first Cavalier win the Rookie of the Year award (LeBron James).

7 … straight games that saw the Young Bull score 23-plus points, becoming the first rookie to do so since Tim Duncan in 1998.