Zach Collins Undergoes Ankle Surgery

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 30, 2020) – Portland Trail Blazers forward/center Zach Collins underwent revision surgery today to repair a left medial malleolus stress fracture, it was announced by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

The procedure was performed by Dr. David Porter at Methodist Sports Medicine in Indianapolis.

Collins previously underwent ankle surgery on September 1.

Collins is out indefinitely and his status will be updated accordingly.