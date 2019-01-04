Trail Blazers Transfer Wade Baldwin to NBA G League’s Texas Legends

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 4, 2018) – The Portland Trail Blazers have transferred guard Wade Baldwin IV to the NBA G League’s Texas Legends, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Baldwin IV, 22, has appeared in 13 games for the Trail Blazers this season, posting averages of 2.0 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 5.5 minutes.

Originally signed by the Trail Blazers to a two-way contract and later to a standard NBA contract last season, Baldwin IV played in 17 games (16 starts) for the Legends in 2017-18, averaging 18.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.18 steals and 33.8 minutes.

He holds career NBA averages of 3.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 53 games (one start) over three seasons with Memphis and Portland.

Baldwin IV joins Trail Blazers teammate Caleb Swanigan, who was transferred to the Legends on Dec. 31.