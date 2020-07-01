Trail Blazers Television Play-by-Play Broadcaster Kevin Calabro Is Stepping Down Before Restart of 2019-2020 NBA Season

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 1, 2020) ­– Portland Trail Blazers Television Play-By-Play announcer Kevin Calabro is stepping down after four years with the Trail Blazers to focus on his family.

“This was a very difficult decision to make and I want to thank the Allen family and Chris McGowan for their support and understanding,” said Calabro. “I’ll always be grateful to the Rip City fans for welcoming me into the family.”

Recognized as one of the top play-by-play announcers in the country, Calabro joined the Trail Blazers in the 2016-17 season alongside the broadcast team of Analyst Lamar Hurd and Courtside Reporter Brooke Olzendam. Together with Director of Broadcasting Jeff Curtin, Television Producer Dan Hyatt and a talented broadcast crew, the Trail Blazers broadcast team won Northwest Regional EMMYs for Best Sports Broadcast in 2019 and Best Sports Play-By-Play in 2018.

“Kevin brought years of experience and professionalism to the Trail Blazers broadcast team with a one-of-a-kind voice that is unmistakable,” said Chris McGowan, President and CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “We appreciate Kevin sharing his energy and talents with Rip City and wish him the best in his next chapter.”

Trail Blazers Television Studio Host Jordan Kent will be filling the role of play-by-play broadcaster for the remainder of the 2019-20 season set to tip off on July 31 in Orlando.

Calabro was named Oregon’s top sports broadcaster in 2018 to go with multiple such honors in the state of Washington during his 21-year tenure as the voice of the Seattle SuperSonics. During his career in the NBA he has broadcast for TNT, NBA TV, ESPN Television and for three years served as the radio voice for the NBA for ESPN radio working with Hall of Famers Dr. Jack Ramsay and Hubie Brown.

Calabro began his affiliation with the NBA in 1979 as a radio pregame host and part time public announcer for his hometown Indiana Pacers. He got his first shot as a play-by-play man doing hockey for the Indianapolis Checkers. His first NBA stint was with the Kansas City Kings at the age of 25.

He and his wife Sue have been married for 38 years. They live in Seattle with their four children and daughter in law nearby.

