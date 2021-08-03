Trail Blazers Sign Trendon Watford To Two-Way Contract

PORTLAND, Ore. (August 3, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed forward Trendon Watford to a two-way contract, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Watford, 20, averaged 16.3 points (48.0% FG, 31.6% 3-PT, 65.1% FT), 7.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.11 steals in 28 games (all starts) as a sophomore at LSU during 2020-21 season. He ranked sixth in the SEC in scoring and fifth in rebounding while earning All-SEC First Team honors from the Associated Press. In the postseason, Watford scored a career-high 30 points against Alabama in the SEC Tournament Championship Game and averaged 11.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in two NCAA Tournament games.

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Watford (6-9, 240) played in 59 games in his two seasons at LSU, averaging 14.9 points (48.4% FG, 29.0% 3-PT, 66.2% FT), 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.98 steals. He was selected to the All-SEC Freshman Team following the 2019-20 season.