Trail Blazers Sign Trendon Watford To Standard NBA Contract

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 21, 2022) – The Trail Blazers have signed forward Trendon Watford to a standard NBA contract, the team announced today. In a related move, Portland has waived guard Dennis Smith Jr.

Watford, 21, has appeared in 33 games for the Trail Blazers this season, averaging 4.5 points (59.0% FG, 68.6% FT), 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.45 blocks in 12.6 minutes per game. A rookie out of LSU, Watford leads all first-year players that have taken at least 100 shots in field goal percentage. Originally signed to a two-way contract by Portland after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, Watford ranked second among all players on two-way contracts this season in blocks (15), third in total rebounds (106), fourth in games played (33), fifth in points (149), and seventh in assists (35).

Smith played in 37 games (four starts) for Portland this season, posting averages of 5.6 points (41.8% FG, 22.2% 3-PT, 65.6% FT), 2.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.22 steals.