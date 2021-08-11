Trail Blazers Sign Tony Snell

PORTLAND, Ore. (August 10, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed free agent guard/forward Tony Snell, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Snell, 29, played in 47 games (23 starts) for Atlanta during the 2020-21 season, posting averages of 5.3 points (51.5% FG, 56.9% 3-PT, 100% FT), 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 21.1 minutes. His 56.9% shooting from the three-point-line (62-of-109) is the best mark in NBA history among players to attempt at least 40 three-pointers in a season.

An eight-year NBA veteran, Snell (6-6, 213) holds career averages of 6.4 points (43.3% FG, 39.7% 3-PT, 84.4% FT), 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 22.4 minutes in 548 games (298 starts) with Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit and Atlanta. He was selected by Chicago with the 20th overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft out of New Mexico.