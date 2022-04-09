Trail Blazers Sign Reggie Perry For Remainder Of The Season

PORTLAND, Ore. (April 9, 2022) – The Trail Blazers have signed forward/center Reggie Perry for the remainder of the season, the team announced today. The contract is via the NBA’s hardship exception.

Perry, 22, previously signed 10-day contracts with the Trail Blazers on December 28 and March 30. In nine games this season with Portland and Indiana, Perry is averaging 8.0 points (50.0% FG, 66.7% FT), 4.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.00 steal.