Trail Blazers Sign Reggie Perry to 10-Day Contract

PORTLAND, Ore. (March 30, 2022) –The Trail Blazers have signed forward/center Reggie Perry to a 10-day contract via the NBA’s hardship exception, the team announced today.

Perry, 22, previously signed a 10-day contract with the Trail Blazers on December 28. In three games this season with Portland and Indiana, Perry has averaged 4.3 points (50.0% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 100% FT), 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists. He has played in 22 games (18 starts) for the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League in 2021-22, averaging 20.3 points (45.5% FG, 28.9% 3-PT, 77.2% FT), 11.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.45 steals and 1.05 blocks.

Selected with the 57th pick of the 2020 NBA Draft by the LA Clippers and subsequently traded to Brooklyn, Perry (6-8, 250) holds NBA career averages of 3.1 points (42.0% FG, 21.7% 3-PT, 80.0% FT) and 2.8 rebounds in 29 games with Brooklyn, Portland and Indiana.