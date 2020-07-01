Trail Blazers Sign Jaylen Adams As Substitute Player

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 1, 2020) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed guard Jaylen Adams as a Substitute Player for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Adams, 24, played for the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League during the 2019-20 season, posting averages of 21.5 points (48.6% FG, 40.7% 3-PT, 78.8% FT), 5.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.82 steals in 33 games (32 starts). He finished second in voting for the 2019-20 NBA G League Most Valuable Player Award.

After going undrafted out of St. Bonaventure in 2018, Adams (6-0, 225) signed a two-way contract with the Atlanta Hawks. He appeared in 34 games (one start) for the Hawks during the 2018-19 season, averaging 3.2 points (34.5% FG, 33.8% 3-PT, 77.8% FT), 1.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

He will wear No. 10 for the Trail Blazers.