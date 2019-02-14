Trail Blazers Sign Center Enes Kanter

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 13, 2019) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed free agent center Enes Kanter, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Kanter, 26, joins the Trail Blazers from the New York Knicks, where he has averaged 14.0 points (53.6% FG, 31.8% 3-PT, 81.4% FT), 10.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 25.6 minutes in 44 games (23 starts) during the 2018-19 season. He ranks 14th in the NBA in rebounding and has recorded 25 double-doubles on the season.

“The addition of Enes fortifies our front court for this critical late season push,” said Olshey. “He’s an impact player with Playoff experience that will be an excellent fit with our style of play.”

Selected out of Kentucky with the third overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, Kanter (6-11, 250) holds career averages of 11.9 points (53.9% FG, 29.8% 3-PT, 78.2% FT), 7.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 22.2 minutes in 560 games (208 starts) over eight seasons with Utah, Oklahoma City and New York.

He will wear No. 00 for the Trail Blazers.