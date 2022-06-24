Trail Blazers Select Shaedon Sharpe in First Round of the 2022 NBA Draft

PORTLAND, Ore. (June 23, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers have selected guard Shaedon Sharpe with the seventh pick in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Sharpe, 19, joins the Trail Blazers from the University of Kentucky. A guard out of London, Ontario in Canada, Sharpe (6-6, 200) averaged 24.1 points and 6.0 rebounds during his final season at Dream City Christian Academy in Glendale, Arizona in 2020-21.

In 2019, Sharpe led Canada to a silver medal at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship, posting averages of 13.0 points (68.0% FG, 33.3% 3-PT, 60.0% FT), 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in six games.

He will wear No. 17 for the Trail Blazers.